PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County has been placed on a ventilator. When Edward “Ed” Howell came across the scene of an ambulance crash in Pike County, he sprang into action to save the lives of the people on board. In doing so, officials say he had to be taken to a burn center for treatment.

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO