Dallas, TX

Report: Did you know you can eat the best pizza in the country at this Dallas restaurant?

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOban_0iN37Sla00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the fall season is here in Texas as football is being played, the sun is still shining without it being nearly 100 degrees every day, fall fun & festivals are popping up everywhere and it’s about that time to stop counting those calories.

The best thing about fall may or may not be the month of October as it holds a special holiday with it that isn’t Halloween related; it’s National Pizza Month! NationalToday says, “One of the great things about pizza culture is that it inspires competition. Every town from Cheyenne to Cherbourg has a whole host of pizza joints. There’s something for everybody!”

Now, we know that everyone probably has their own go-to pizza restaurant for pick-up, delivery, and sitting down for a couple of slices or a whole pie. But did you know that Dallas might just have one of the best pizza restaurants in the entire country?

Restaurant Clicks released a report on where to find the best pizzas in the United States and sure you’re thinking New York, California and other such big cities but the Lone Star State isn’t sitting idly by while everyone else is having pizza fun.

“Today, pizza is one of the most well-regarded foods in the country, with pizza restaurants that stick with the traditional, adapt to local tastes, or take a completely innovative approach when it comes to bread, sauces, and toppings,” the report says.

So, if you’re looking for a great slice and maybe even one of the greatest slices in the entire country, you won’t have to even leave Texas just find a Cane Rosso location and dig in. The report touts, “Not only can you get amazing Neapolitan-style pizza here, but they also have a delicious menu of starters, salads, pasta dishes, and desserts.

“I highly recommend their honey balsamic Brussels sprouts, the burrata salad, and the handmade s’mores plate for dessert.”

Here’s where you can find a Cane Rosso restaurant :

  • Deep Ellum
  • White Rock
  • Carrollton
  • Frisco at The Star
  • Arlington
  • Fort Worth
  • North Dallas
