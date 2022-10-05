Read full article on original website
Pownell publishes thoughts on tax levy; Minnesota Chainsaw Art Experience this weekend; NHS Hall of Fame introduction set for tomorrow
Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell has taken her message regarding the proposed 18.5% increase in the city. property tax levy directly to the public. In her most recent letter to the community, posted yesterday to the Northfield City website, Pownell discusses the need for the increase, how Northfield’s taxes compare to other like-sized cities around the state, and what can be done to avoid future double-digit increases.
Nicole Strusz-Mueller discusses new Urgent Care Clinic in Northfield
Nicole Strusz-Mueller, Director of Clinics at Northfield Hospital & Clinics, provides information about the services of the new urgent care clinic on south Hwy 3 that opened in September.
School district referendum informational meeting set for tonight; City plans for bikeways coming into focus; Applications for Tourism grants are being accepted
The Northfield Public School District will host an informational meeting tonight to answer questions and. help the community learn more about the Capital Improvements Levy referendum that will be on the general election ballot next month. The Capital Improvements, or Capital Projects Levy, was originally passed in 2011. It currently...
