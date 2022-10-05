Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell has taken her message regarding the proposed 18.5% increase in the city. property tax levy directly to the public. In her most recent letter to the community, posted yesterday to the Northfield City website, Pownell discusses the need for the increase, how Northfield’s taxes compare to other like-sized cities around the state, and what can be done to avoid future double-digit increases.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO