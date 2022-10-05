ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Gunman kills 4, including himself, in Lafayette Parish shooting spree

By Dionne Johnson
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — A shooting spree across Lafayette Parish Tuesday has left four people dead, including the suspected gunman.

Police said a man identified as Andres Jamal Felix, 36, shot three people in three different locations, including his estranged wife, before taking his own life.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Matthew Benoit, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti have all confirmed with News 10 detailed information, including a timeline of events.

According to Lafayette Police, the first shooting happened just after 10 a.m. on Tournoir Street where a man was shot to death and that the shooter, identified as Felix, had fled the scene.

Police have identified the deceased as Ross Chiasson, 29.

Lafayette Police say the vehicle Felix was traveling in was located in Iberville Parish, where detectives approached the vehicle but found it to be abandoned.

It was later discovered that Felix stole a vehicle in Iberville Parish and traveled back to Lafayette Parish, police said.

The second shooting, according to Duson police, happened just after 5:30 p.m. and claimed the life of Paige Lewis, 25 of Duson. Lewis leaves behind three young children.

According to Judice, it happened at a home in the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road. Felix was identified as the suspected shooter.

And then just after 6 p.m. Lafayette Police responded to a fatal shooting at a home in the 100 block of Clara Street where they found Kawanna Felix, 43, the estranged wife of the gunman.

Lafayette Police ask anyone with any information regarding these homicides to contact the LPD at 337-291-8600.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

