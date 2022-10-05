ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Temple Annex Building closed due to power line cut

BELTON / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A dump truck working on construction projects in downtown Temple accidentally came into contact with a power line. This was announced Friday morning by Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who says this accident subsequently brought down the line and severed both power fiber optic cables to the Temple Annex Building, located at 205 E. Central Avenue. This includes the Vehicle Registration office there. As a result, this office has closed for the day.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Equipment falls off 18-wheeler, backs up traffic on I-35 through Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Traffic along I-35 was backed up for miles Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed between exit 301 and 302 going northbound. Temple police said a piece of equipment on an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Ave. Drivers were asked to...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Fluid leak causes delays in Temple I-35 traffic

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A fluid leak on Intestate 35 caused traffic delays in Temple Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed on I-35 northbound – from Exit #301 to Exit #302. A piece of equipment being transported by an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Avenue, causing the fluid leak.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
MCGREGOR, TX
beltontexas.gov

BOIL WATER NOTICE issued for Northeast Belton Area

BOIL WATER NOTICE issued for Northeast Belton Area. A boil water notice has been issued for approximately 50 City of Belton water customers living at the Northeast edge of the city limits along Main Street from Guthrie to the Leon River (see map). A contractor ruptured a water main, and...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Lakewood Elementary experiencing power outage

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District announced Thursday morning that Lakewood Elementary is experiencing a power outage. The district says campus staff members are holding students outside until the power is back on. Families will be notified as soon as power is restored. To accommodate...
BELTON, TX
wacoan.com

Top Things to do in Waco This Weekend

October is here and Waco is welcoming the new month and cooler temps with open arms! Get out and enjoy the HOT Fair & Rodeo with big performances by your favorite artists, fall festivities, live plays or attend a party where everyone is invited and so much more. Whatever you’re looking to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
WACO, TX
kwbu.org

Downtown Depot - Sam Brown

In this episode, Austin Meek has a conversation with Sam Brown, Sr. Vice President of the First National Bank of Central Texas. They discuss early downtown business development and the revitalization of East Waco. You'll also hear this week's edition of the Business Review with C.J. Jackson, and KWBU's Beth Richards learns more about the Baylor VETS program with Matt Olguin and Meagan Noranbrock. Learn more about their upcoming Battle of the Branches fundraiser event at https://vets.web.baylor.edu/battleofbranches.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Cove computer systems upgrade to cause temporary changes

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temporary changes have been made to operations in several Copperas Cove departments between October 8th and 17th. City Public Relations Coordinator Kevin A. Keller says this is due to a pending computer systems upgrade. These temporary changes are as follows:. Animal Control. Regular...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Police Department takes part in 'National Night Out'

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – National Night Out (NNO) is designed to allow neighbors to join and present a unified force in the fight against crime in the community by hosting or attending block parties, group parties, or your Neighborhood Association meetings. Tuesday evening, Waco residents were able to...
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX

