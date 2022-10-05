Read full article on original website
Temple Annex Building closed due to power line cut
BELTON / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A dump truck working on construction projects in downtown Temple accidentally came into contact with a power line. This was announced Friday morning by Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who says this accident subsequently brought down the line and severed both power fiber optic cables to the Temple Annex Building, located at 205 E. Central Avenue. This includes the Vehicle Registration office there. As a result, this office has closed for the day.
