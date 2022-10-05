Read full article on original website
Four Cardinals Ruled Out vs. Eagles; Four More Questionable
The Arizona Cardinals have already ruled four players out against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Richard Sherman Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Familiar Fourth-Quarter INT
The veteran cornerback trolled his old teammate after costly late-game blunder against the Colts.
Raiders Announce Legendary Franchise Player Has Died
UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos
The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
Sporting News
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart gets carried off on stretcher after collapsing on sideline
Michigan vs. Indiana took a scary turn Saturday, when Michigan running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be taken off on a stretcher. The longtime Wolverine has been back with the program since 2021, when he came on as running backs coach. Before that, he was a running backs coach and associate head coach with the Hoosiers.
msn.com
NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season
It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
Sporting News
Richard Sherman has familiar reaction to epic collapse by Russell Wilson, Broncos vs. Colts: 'Run the dang ball'
Russell Wilson and the Broncos capitulated in the most epic of ways Thursday night, somehow turning a three-point lead with a little over two minutes left in regulation into a 12-9 overtime defeat. Wilson's performance (or lack thereof) drew plenty of chagrin across the internet. But one onlooker was particularly...
Sporting News
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation, explained: Why Warriors are considering disciplining forward
Draymond Green could be facing discipline from the Warriors for a reported physical altercation with Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported that the veteran forward forcefully struck Poole during the altercation. Green is a four-time NBA champion and a staple...
Sporting News
Wide-open K.J. Hamler rues Russell Wilson miss on Broncos' final play: 'I could have walked in'
The Broncos made the bold decision to go for the win on fourth-and-inches in overtime rather than kick the game-tying field goal. The decision nearly paid off. If Russell Wilson had looked to his right, he would have seen wide receiver K.J. Hamler wide open on a slant route into the end zone, and a good throw to the receiver would have ended the game and won it for the Broncos. Instead, Wilson tried to fit in a tight pass to Courtland Sutton and had the pass broken up to give the Colts the 12-9 win.
atozsports.com
Eagles legend explains why he thinks Philadelphia will come up short
The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 for the first time since 2004. Many are thinking Super Bowl, but those thinking that aren’t Eagles quarterback legend Donovan McNabb. On Monday, he explained why he felt the Eagles don’t have the talent to win big games late in the season. Here...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Joe Burrow Says Hard Hits Have Led to Forgetting Chunks of Games
Throughout NFL’s Week 4 and the days that followed, headlines swirled around the injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. During the Thursday Night Football game, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion that will also keep him out least this current week. Speaking with Colin Cowherd, the quarterback on the other...
Raiders Release Statement To Apologize For Misreporting Death Of Former Player
This Thursday morning, the Raiders announced the passing of legendary running back Clarence Davis at 73 years old. Unfortunately, the information has been misreported. The Raiders have released a statement apologizing for the inaccurate report about Davis' passing. Clarence Davis is ...
NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player
Sporting News
What channel is Alabama vs. Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for bitter SEC West game
What is there to be said about Saturday's meeting between No. 1 Alabama and Texas A&M that Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher didn't say over the offseason?. Though neither coach will admit it, there's bad blood between the Crimson Tide and Aggies after Saban publicly accused his former offensive coordinator of using an NIL collective to buy the top-ranked recruiting class in the country. Fisher responded with an impromptu news conference the following day to blast his former boss in a way that few have.
NFL Odds: Bears vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will square off in an old-school NFC North showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bears-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
