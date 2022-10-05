Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Bedford CVS temporarily closed after vehicle hits building
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The CVS store along East Main Street is temporarily closed until a later date after the building was hit by a vehicle at around noon on Saturday. According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews found a vehicle at the scene with moderate front end damage, and the store had a 3′ x 3′ hole in one of its sides.
WDBJ7.com
Juvenile male shot dead in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one juvenile male dead. Roanoke Police say they were alerted by the city’s 911 Center of a person that had been shot on the property. The caller said they were taking the victim to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
6-year-old hit by car in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a 6-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after she was hit by a car. Police say children were playing in the front yard of a house on Monday, October 3 at 4 p.m. when a girl ran into the street and was struck by a […]
wfxrtv.com
Bus drivers in Roanoke didn’t show back up to work when they weren’t paid
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Several bus drivers who take Roanoke City Students to school did not report back to work on Friday after they were not paid on time. The drivers picked up the kids in the morning but didn’t return to bring them home. The drivers work...
WDBJ7.com
220 back open after Franklin Co. crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Friday along US-220N near Sontag Rd; Rt. 619E/W (Franklin Co.); Rt. 816N/S (Franklin Co.);/SONTAG RD (R)/ CASSELL RD (L). The northbound lanes are completely closed in the...
Deputies pepper spray people at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pepper spray was used at Southern Guilford High School on Friday. FOX8 is told deputies pepper sprayed people at the high school. However, few details are known about what led up to the incident and who exactly the pepper spray was used on. This is a developing story.
Man on motorcycle dies in Eden crash at intersection of East Meadow Road, Meadowview Lane, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a motorcycle died after a crash in Eden on Wednesday, according to an Eden Police Department news release. Around 11:56 a.m., the EPD was sent to the intersection of East Meadow Road and Meadowview Lane when they were told someone died in a crash. A 2004 Dodge Ram […]
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department to host Cars and Community
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its 2nd annual Cars and Community event this weekend. Cars and Community will be held at the Dan River Church Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include local business vendors, bounce houses, food trucks, face painting and a car show.
WBTM
Danville Police Hosting 2nd Annual Cars and Community Event on Saturday
The Danville Police Department is hosting their 2nd annual Cars and Community event on Saturday from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Dan River Church Parking lot located at 2805 Riverside Drive. The free community event offers fun for the entire family. The event will host local business vendors,...
WXII 12
Burlington restaurant damaged after fire
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fast food restaurant in Burlington is damaged after a fire. It happened Tuesday night at the Hardees on Maple Avenue. The Burlington Fire Department said the fire started in the hood system over cooking equipment. They didn't specify what exactly caused the fire. Officials did...
WRAL
Family's earring find adds twist to case of woman missing from Virginia
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor, of Oak Hill, Va., has consistently argued that they believe she was riding in a tractor-trailer that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 85 in Hillsborough last month. Investigators say the driver, Daniel McNeal of Exmore, Va., and his...
WSET
1 injured, charges pending after ambulance crash on Richmond Highway near Concord
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Wednesday morning involving an ambulance. According to officials on the scene, the crash involved an ambulance and another vehicle. State Police said at 6:49 a.m. they responded to the two-vehicle crash. They said this happened in...
WDBJ7.com
Apartment residents return home after deadly fire left them displaced
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two weeks after an apartment fire killed one person and left nearly 100 residents displaced, some of those residents got to return home Thursday. Almost all the Stratford Village Apartment residents returned Thursday afternoon after living in hotels or with family for two weeks. However, there are a few apartments still covered in smoke on the first floor, and residents may not be able to go back until November.
WDBJ7.com
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed Monday while she was walking in a parking lot and was hit with a car, according to Roanoke Police. The incident happened around noon Monday in the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW. Officers who responded to the 9-1-1 call found a woman with critical injuries in the parking lot of Carilion Clinic’s Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences.
Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
8-year-old girl shot in Winston-Salem on playground, suspects wanted, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl was shot in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, and police are looking for four suspects, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:10 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Peace Court and Hope lane. Patrol officers arrived and found an 8-year-old girl who had […]
WXII 12
Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS welcomes first all-city recruit class in 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you pay close attention to Roanoke Fire-EMS, you’ll see some new faces in the service, which could help with staffing issues in the city. Jonathan Yeisley started volunteering with Roanoke Fire-EMS after he experienced two medical tragedies. His wife’s grandfather and his mother passed away within a year of each other.
WDBJ7.com
Police release name of driver who died after crash in Franklin County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash in Franklin County Thursday. Police say the crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. on Rt. 678, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 688 In Franklin County. 80-year-old Raymond Chisom was driving a Jeep...
theunionstar.com
Hurricane impact still being felt in Campbell County
This past weekend proved to be somewhat of a trial for the area as remnants of Hurricane Ian pounded through on Friday, leaving downed trees, debris, property damage, trees in the road, etc. Siding was ripped off the side of one house in Gretna. It was an especially hard blow...
