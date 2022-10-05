ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Bedford CVS temporarily closed after vehicle hits building

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The CVS store along East Main Street is temporarily closed until a later date after the building was hit by a vehicle at around noon on Saturday. According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews found a vehicle at the scene with moderate front end damage, and the store had a 3′ x 3′ hole in one of its sides.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Juvenile male shot dead in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one juvenile male dead. Roanoke Police say they were alerted by the city’s 911 Center of a person that had been shot on the property. The caller said they were taking the victim to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

6-year-old hit by car in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a 6-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after she was hit by a car. Police say children were playing in the front yard of a house on Monday, October 3 at 4 p.m. when a girl ran into the street and was struck by a […]
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
Danville, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
WDBJ7.com

220 back open after Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Friday along US-220N near Sontag Rd; Rt. 619E/W (Franklin Co.); Rt. 816N/S (Franklin Co.);/SONTAG RD (R)/ CASSELL RD (L). The northbound lanes are completely closed in the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department to host Cars and Community

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its 2nd annual Cars and Community event this weekend. Cars and Community will be held at the Dan River Church Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include local business vendors, bounce houses, food trucks, face painting and a car show.
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdbj#Accident#Danville Police
WXII 12

Burlington restaurant damaged after fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fast food restaurant in Burlington is damaged after a fire. It happened Tuesday night at the Hardees on Maple Avenue. The Burlington Fire Department said the fire started in the hood system over cooking equipment. They didn't specify what exactly caused the fire. Officials did...
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Apartment residents return home after deadly fire left them displaced

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two weeks after an apartment fire killed one person and left nearly 100 residents displaced, some of those residents got to return home Thursday. Almost all the Stratford Village Apartment residents returned Thursday afternoon after living in hotels or with family for two weeks. However, there are a few apartments still covered in smoke on the first floor, and residents may not be able to go back until November.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed Monday while she was walking in a parking lot and was hit with a car, according to Roanoke Police. The incident happened around noon Monday in the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW. Officers who responded to the 9-1-1 call found a woman with critical injuries in the parking lot of Carilion Clinic’s Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences.
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS welcomes first all-city recruit class in 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you pay close attention to Roanoke Fire-EMS, you’ll see some new faces in the service, which could help with staffing issues in the city. Jonathan Yeisley started volunteering with Roanoke Fire-EMS after he experienced two medical tragedies. His wife’s grandfather and his mother passed away within a year of each other.
ROANOKE, VA
theunionstar.com

Hurricane impact still being felt in Campbell County

This past weekend proved to be somewhat of a trial for the area as remnants of Hurricane Ian pounded through on Friday, leaving downed trees, debris, property damage, trees in the road, etc. Siding was ripped off the side of one house in Gretna. It was an especially hard blow...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy