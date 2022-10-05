Read full article on original website
Christopher Schwarzenegger Continues On His Amazing Weight Loss Journey
Being a celebrity or having a superstar dad puts one in the spotlight, as this comes with a lot of public attention and criticism. Most popular figures and their children have used this to their advantage as they try to appear perfect or work towards the generally accepted norm. However, this is not a one-way thing, as their lifestyle has also influenced their fans, who see them as role models worth emulating.
‘Let the Right One In’ Is a Vampire Horror Story With No Bite
Not every story can be successfully transposed to a different country and culture. Case in point: Let the Right One In, John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel, which was faithfully adapted for the screen in 2008 by Tomas Alfredson, then remade in America in 2010 by The Batman director Matt Reeves as Let Me In, and now again arrives on domestic shores as a 10-part Showtime series. In its original Swedish incarnations, this tale of a weary man caring for a young vampire girl who befriends a lonely boy thrived courtesy of the strange, feral unnaturalness of its female protagonist and...
‘American Horror Story’ Fans Are Already Making Comparisons Between ‘AHS: NYC’ and ‘Pose’
'AHS: NYC' is the newest series of 'American Horror Story' debuting on FX. Here's what fans are saying about the similarities between season 11 and 'Pose.'
Which Big Brother Stars Are About To Make A Bold And Beautiful Appearance?
Winning "Big Brother" is an accomplishment that doesn't come easy. However, there are plenty of advantages to being named the final houseguest standing on the CBS reality series. Not only does the winner earn a large cash sum, but there are also opportunities that go along with it. One of the advantages of being a "Big Brother" fan favorite is getting the chance to appear on the network's soap opera, "The Bold and The Beautiful," per CBS.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Sarah Ferguson Secretly Called The Queen
Throughout his life, Prince Andrew had a special relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. Even the Netflix series "The Crown" portrayed the now disgraced prince as the queen's favorite child (via Elle). Many royal watchers believe they shared a more special bond because he was born 12 years after his brother, King Charles III, when Queen Elizabeth had more time to devote to a young child.
The Iconic Way Buckingham Palace Once Honored Mike Myers
When the news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, many celebrities took to the internet to share their feelings about the death of the United Kingdom's longest-serving matriarch. The list of celebrity mourners for the queen is long and includes some special moments. Actor Jude Law, for example,...
Meghan Markle's Red Outfit May Act As One Huge Yet Hidden Message
Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester, England, in September and new photos from the event have surfaced this week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on-hand to meet with delegates and to attend the organization's signature summit at which Meghan was the keynote speaker, according to People magazine. Meghan has served as a counselor for the organization since 2014.
