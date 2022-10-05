ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Roads reopen after man shot near W-X freeway in downtown Sacramento; no arrests made

By Darrell Smith
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A shooting Wednesday morning in downtown Sacramento left one man wounded and police shutting down roads for investigation near the W-X portion of the Capital City Freeway.

Sacramento police say the shooting happened about 7 a.m. near 13th and X streets. Responding officers found a man who was shot once in the leg. His wounds were not believed to be life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital.

Sacramento officers remained at the scene for several hours investigating the incident, blocking off eastbound X Street at Riverside Boulevard. Police also dispatched an armored vehicle to the scene, but no suspects were arrested.

Sacramento police respond to a shooting near 13th and X streets in Sacramento on Wednesday. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

