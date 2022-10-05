Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Public Survey For Possible Columbia Community Resilience Center
Columbia, CA – Besides holding a meeting next week regarding using the Columbia Armory for a third Community Resilience Center, Tuolumne County is also reaching out to get input online. Tuolumne County is looking to use state grant money to fund the project, which will be similar to the...
mymotherlode.com
Fall Event To Close Roads In Columbia This Weekend
Columbia, CA – Travel in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County will be slowed this weekend as some roadways will be shut down due to a fall event. The Columbia Harvest Festifall, an arts and crafts fair with almost fifty vendors dressed in 1850s attire along with a petting zoo for the kids, will be held in Columbia State Historic Park on Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9. Tuolumne County Public Works advised the special event will require the following roads to be closed for the special event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
mymotherlode.com
OES Coordinator Bietz To Speak On Emergency Planning
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County’s Office of Emergency Services Coordinator, Dore Bietz. OES stays busy throughout the year coordinating emergency response related to things like unexpected fires, flooding, and other events. She will explain the role of her office and...
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Rancheria’s New Casino And Resort Construction On Schedule
Jamestown, CA — Wednesday was a significant milestone in the construction of a new casino and resort off Highway 108 near Jamestown. The Chicken Ranch Rancheria, along with the General Contractor Suffolk, took part in a “topping off ceremony.” It is the ceremonial process of placing the final beam during construction. It was signed by members of the crew and tribal elders.
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
mymotherlode.com
Public Feedback Wanted On Sonora Sign Ordinance
Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora wants to change its current sign regulations and wants the public to weigh in. City staff is proposing a text amendment to the sign ordinance (Chapter 15.28) that will replace the existing sign regulations dealing with signage type, size, locations, and standards.
mymotherlode.com
Forest Reminder: Due To Fire Danger Firing Gun Prohibited
Sonora, CA — With temporary fire restrictions still in place in high- and moderate-fire hazard areas, the Stanislaus National Forest reminds the public that discharging a firearm is prohibited in those areas. “Fire restrictions are put in place to reduce fire risk and prevent human-caused wildfires during times of...
mymotherlode.com
PSPS Outages Have Decreased Recently
Sonora, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric reports that area customers should be prepared for the possibility of planned power outages during the autumn months. Planned outages typically occur when there is a mix of dry conditions and heavy winds. PG&E reports that each year it has refined its...
mymotherlode.com
Yosemite Entrance System Spurs Lively Debate At TC Supervisors Meeting
Yosemite, CA — Park officials in Yosemite National Park over the past few years have implemented various systems designed to reduce traffic during the peak season. It was initially due to the COVID pandemic, and this past summer was related to ongoing road projects, according to park officials. District...
Improvements coming to Modesto traffic light system to increase safety
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto City Council approved new traffic light safety enhancements last Tuesday with the goal of reducing major collisions in busier parts of the city. The improvements are intended to decrease left turn accidents at intersections up to 35% by implementing modernized traffic signal technology, according to City Traffic Engineer, Scott Collins.
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County is different
I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
California PepsiCo plants among first in the world to receive Tesla semi-truck
The Sacramento area will see the worlds-first electric semi-truck hit the road as PepsiCo has announced that two local plants will add the Tesla Semi to their fleet.
mymotherlode.com
Governor Appoints New Judge To Tuolumne County Bench
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County is getting a new Superior Court judge, and she is no stranger to the area or court. Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed 41-year-old Hallie Gorman-Campbell, of Sonora, to the Tuolumne County Superior Court. Her husband is also in public service, Tuolumne County District 2 Supervisor Ryan Campbell.
KCRA.com
PG&E faces second lawsuit in connection with Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. faces a second lawsuit in connection with a wildfire that destroyed homes and forced thousands in Placer and El Dorado counties to evacuate. The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 29 to the California Superior Court in San Francisco by Frantz Law Group,...
sierranewsonline.com
Fire Alert Manzanita and Rd 426 Bass Lake
BASS LAKE–A residential structure with a threat to the vegetation has been reported near Manzanita Drive and Road 426 in the Bass Lake area. Ground and structure crews are battling the fire at this time. Upon arrival, fire crews found a structure fully involved in fire with no extension into the vegetation but continued air crews to the area to watch for spots in the vegetation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
capradio.org
Stockton chooses alternative to PG&E as new city power distributor
The city of Stockton currently relies on PG&E for its electricity, but City Council members voted to change power distributors during a meeting in September. East Bay Community Energy provides electricity to about two dozen cities and communities including Oakland, Livermore, and Tracy. Stockton will become the second largest city to join after City Council members unanimously passed a resolution to join the group.
Wildfire levels California town, residents blame U.S. Forest Service
Grizzly Flats had stood in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California since 1851. Lumber was the economic backbone of the region for decades. But it took only 15 minutes one night last August for nea of the town to be destroyed, engulfed by the Caldor Fire that had roared out of the Eldorado National Forest.The fire would burn for two months, scorching more than 200,000 acres and costing $271 million to extinguish. It started as a small plume of smoke about four miles south of Grizzly Flats at 7 p.m. on August 14th, 2021. Since the fire was on...
Body found by California fisherman in 2008 finally identified, killer still not found
The Jane Doe was named on Tuesday.
