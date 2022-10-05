Read full article on original website
Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy
The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....
Democratic candidate has signaled support for removing police funding, despite ad claiming otherwise
Wisconsin Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes has a new campaign ad saying that he does not support removing police funding and abolishing ICE. CNN’s KFile review of Barnes’ social media activity and public comments he made in interview appearances reveals a different picture.
