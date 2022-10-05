ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

darientimes.com

Ridgefield mourns death of 15-year-old school athlete Nia Simpson, who 'touched innumerable lives'

RIDGEFIELD — The high school community is mourning Thursday’s death of a teenage athlete who, school leaders say embodied the school’s mission to “be kind.”. Fifteen-year-old Nia Simpson, a junior at Ridgefield High School, was an integral part of the school’s community, said Principal Jacob Greenwood in an email to students and families on Friday. School and town officials have not commented on the cause of death.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball perfection

9-3 Record of the Darien girls cross country team, which swept last Wednesday.s meet. Following Meyer were senior Avery Johnson in second (16:50.80), sophomore Alison Meyers in third (16:53.40), sophomore Anna Ventker in sixth (17:37.30), and junior Evelyn Trudel in 12th (18:38.20). 16:10.50. Time for Darien senior Thomas Skelton, who...
DARIEN, CT
darientimes.com

Mayor Rilling (opinion): Why I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk

As you may have heard this past week, I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk that went into effect on Friday. The city has been in close communications with the First District Water Department and South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) for months, monitoring the rainfall. In July, I took a major first step by issuing a drought advisory for the city and asking residents to conserve water. While the community's conservation efforts made an impact, we have continued to see historically low rainfall. In 2022, we've experienced the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. Rainfall has continued to be scarce over the summer, and in our most recent meeting with the water companies, we determined that the voluntary efforts by residents since July were not enough to maintain adequate water reserves.
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Neighborhood notes: Old Greenwich creates flower burst, Byram nature walk steps off, Citizens Police Academy offered

Residents are invited to find out what it’s like to be a member of the Greenwich Police Department. The next class of the GPD’s Citizens Police Academy is scheduled to begin on Oct. 19. It will then meet weekly over the next nine weeks from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the town’s Public Safety Complex off of Greenwich Avenue. There will also be one Monday class on Nov. 7 and graduation will be held on Dec. 21.
GREENWICH, CT
darientimes.com

David Rafferty (opinion): What would Greenwich-style anarchy look like?

There's a quote you've likely heard, more of a proverb really, which goes something like this: "Civilization is only nine missed meals away from anarchy." Author Larry Niven used it in a book but made it three meals. Leon Trotsky said six, and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley recently regaled reporters with the classic nine. The result isn't always anarchy either, sometimes its chaos, barbarism, revolution or some other prophesy of doom.
GREENWICH, CT
darientimes.com

Stamford sets 2022 Veterans Day parade for Nov. 6

STAMFORD — Stamford officials are planning to host a Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Nov. 6, five days before the official Veterans Day holiday. The parade will begin at 805 Bedford St. around noon, followed by a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at 130 Atlantic St. "This promises...
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

New Haven officer wounded in gunfight; police seek shooter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a New Haven officer was wounded in a gunfight captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday, and they're looking for the shooter. Officer Chad Curry has been released from a hospital and is recovering from wounds to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Thieves steal car in East Haven after knocking woman to ground, police say

EAST HAVEN — Police say a woman tried to fight off two men who stole her car and purse outside a town apartment complex on Wednesday. East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said the woman struggled with the men before they pushed her to the ground in the parking lot outside the Woodview Apartments in the 1200 block of North High Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
EAST HAVEN, CT

