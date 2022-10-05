Read full article on original website
Why does the world's top woman squash player train in CT? 'It’s the perfect place,' says Nouran Gohar
STAMFORD — The world's best female squash player might just be your neighbor. Egyptian-born Nouran Gohar has lived in the Bull's Head neighborhood of Stamford since December 2021, and this year, she reached the top ranking of women's squash for the second time in her career. Gohar trains at...
Ridgefield mourns death of 15-year-old school athlete Nia Simpson, who 'touched innumerable lives'
RIDGEFIELD — The high school community is mourning Thursday’s death of a teenage athlete who, school leaders say embodied the school’s mission to “be kind.”. Fifteen-year-old Nia Simpson, a junior at Ridgefield High School, was an integral part of the school’s community, said Principal Jacob Greenwood in an email to students and families on Friday. School and town officials have not commented on the cause of death.
A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball perfection
9-3 Record of the Darien girls cross country team, which swept last Wednesday.s meet. Following Meyer were senior Avery Johnson in second (16:50.80), sophomore Alison Meyers in third (16:53.40), sophomore Anna Ventker in sixth (17:37.30), and junior Evelyn Trudel in 12th (18:38.20). 16:10.50. Time for Darien senior Thomas Skelton, who...
Mayor Rilling (opinion): Why I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk
As you may have heard this past week, I declared a water emergency for the City of Norwalk that went into effect on Friday. The city has been in close communications with the First District Water Department and South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) for months, monitoring the rainfall. In July, I took a major first step by issuing a drought advisory for the city and asking residents to conserve water. While the community's conservation efforts made an impact, we have continued to see historically low rainfall. In 2022, we've experienced the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. Rainfall has continued to be scarce over the summer, and in our most recent meeting with the water companies, we determined that the voluntary efforts by residents since July were not enough to maintain adequate water reserves.
Community news: Darien preps for Mom's Morning In Halloween Parade, a 28-year town tradition
The Darien Community Association is preparing for this year's Mom's Morning In Halloween Parade as it continues a 28-year tradition for the town's youngest residents. Preschool-age children are invited to dress up for Halloween and go trick-or-treating with their caretakers at local merchants along the Post Road in Darien. Attendees...
Calendar Close-up: STAR has helped people with disabilities in Westport area for 70 years
Seventy years ago, parents of children with disabilities like Down Syndrome had two choices. Their children could be kept at home, without access to school and peers. Or they could be sent to a “training center” – essentially, warehouses for those who were different. Jeanne Howes –...
Neighborhood notes: Old Greenwich creates flower burst, Byram nature walk steps off, Citizens Police Academy offered
Residents are invited to find out what it’s like to be a member of the Greenwich Police Department. The next class of the GPD’s Citizens Police Academy is scheduled to begin on Oct. 19. It will then meet weekly over the next nine weeks from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the town’s Public Safety Complex off of Greenwich Avenue. There will also be one Monday class on Nov. 7 and graduation will be held on Dec. 21.
David Rafferty (opinion): What would Greenwich-style anarchy look like?
There's a quote you've likely heard, more of a proverb really, which goes something like this: "Civilization is only nine missed meals away from anarchy." Author Larry Niven used it in a book but made it three meals. Leon Trotsky said six, and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley recently regaled reporters with the classic nine. The result isn't always anarchy either, sometimes its chaos, barbarism, revolution or some other prophesy of doom.
Stamford sets 2022 Veterans Day parade for Nov. 6
STAMFORD — Stamford officials are planning to host a Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Nov. 6, five days before the official Veterans Day holiday. The parade will begin at 805 Bedford St. around noon, followed by a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at 130 Atlantic St. "This promises...
New Haven officer wounded in gunfight; police seek shooter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a New Haven officer was wounded in a gunfight captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday, and they're looking for the shooter. Officer Chad Curry has been released from a hospital and is recovering from wounds to...
Johnny Depp in Port Chester, Hall and Oates at Mohegan and more concerts around CT this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The temperatures might be dropping but there are plenty of chances to turn the music up around Connecticut this weekend. The neo-classic rock, Led Zeppelin-channeling band of brothers Greta Van Fleet will swing through Mohegan Sun Friday. The group...
Here's how Darien is preparing for future flooding after the devastation of Ida and Elsa
DARIEN — Before the devastation from Hurricane Ian was becoming clear and its remnants were sweeping up the East Coast, Darien officials already were talking about preparing for future floods based on past experience. After dealing with severe flooding during storms Elsa and Ida last year, town officials across...
Thieves steal car in East Haven after knocking woman to ground, police say
EAST HAVEN — Police say a woman tried to fight off two men who stole her car and purse outside a town apartment complex on Wednesday. East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said the woman struggled with the men before they pushed her to the ground in the parking lot outside the Woodview Apartments in the 1200 block of North High Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
