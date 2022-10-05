Read full article on original website
LIFT Wyoming Educates, Inspires, and Empowers Wyoming Teenagers
That was the theme of this year's LIFT conference, according to LIFT founder, Tom Grogan. LIFT stands for Lead, Inspire, Fulfil, Together and it's a conference for young people to do just that. LIFT Wyoming was designed to "promote leadership in our young people for Wyoming's future," and it aims...
How’s The View Up There? Cody Man Peaks 35 Wyoming Mountains
How many truly big mountain peaks does Wyoming have over 2000 above the surrounding terrain? At least 35 is the answer. Josh Super has ascended all 35 of Wyoming’s most prominent peaks. It took him two years to find the time to get to and climb them all. According...
Principal Seeks To End Corporal Punishment In Wyoming Schools
Is getting paddled by the principal still a thing in schools across America? Many people through that practice came to an end a long time ago. But not so in every state. A Sheridan County middle school principal is advocating to have corporal punishment outlawed in the state’s public schools. This comes after his doctoral dissertation’s research found that the practice is significantly harmful to students. Corporal punishment includes spanking and paddling as correctional behavior. (Wyoming Public Media).
President Biden to Pardon Felony Marijuana Possession, Casper Business Owners Respond
On Thursday, President Biden announced his plans to pardon all prior federal offenses of marijuana possession. The president made this announcement on Twitter, with both a video and a thread of his plans and hopes for the future of marijuana in America. "As I've said before, no one should be...
Share a Picture of Wyoming Life, Enter Rural Health Photo Contest
National Rural Health Day is Novemeber 17, and the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health is sponsoring a a contest. Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in the National Rural Health Day Photo Contest. Prizes will be awarded in two...
Wyoming Man Robbed Of $331,000 Worth Of Cryptocurrency
Virtual money. Also known as cryptocurrency. Wyoming was the first place on planet Earth to open a cryptocurrency bank and write some rules regarding this new form of currency. Cryptocurrency has many advantages, but nothing is perfect. A Wright Wyoming man has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency...
Give Yourself Extra Time When Heading To Wyoming Reservoirs
If you're heading to popular fishing and boating destinations Glendo or Keyhole Reservoirs here in Wyoming, make sure you're prepared for a mandatory boat inspection. Aquatic Invasive Species have been a big topic of discussion over the past few years, one of the more serious AIS is the zebra mussels. In July, Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota was declared to be infested with zebra mussels causing an increased risk for Wyoming water.
Food Bank Harvests Over 10,000lbs Potatoes for Wyoming Tables
Food Bank of Wyoming and two University of Wyoming Extension programs worked together to get locally grown potatoes onto the tables of Wyoming families. Through efforts by the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP), over 10,000 pounds of potatoes were harvested and bagged in September, right outside Lingle, and donated to Food Bank of Wyoming.
What In The Wide World Of Desserts Is Wyoming Pudding?
If you go to Google and ask what Wyoming's State Bird is, the Western Meadowlark pops right up. What's the Wyoming State flower? Answer: Indian Paintbrush. What's Wyoming's favorite dessert? Answer: German Chocolate Cake, Huckleberry ice cream, Cowboy Cookies and Truffles were a few of the desserts that were mentioned.
Eighteen Ferrets Released on Historic Wyoming Ranches
The small mammal was once thought to be extinct, but was rediscovered in Wyoming forty-one years ago. Since then, the Game and Fish has been working on their recovery. Last week the Wyoming Game and Fish released eighteen black-footed ferrets on historic recovery sites near Meeteetse, according to a news release. They coaxed twelve males and six females into burrows in their new wild lands home.
Spirits & Poltergeists Linger In Wyoming’s 10 Most Haunted Places
If you are looking for real spooky places this October, Wyoming has plenty of them. Here is a top ten list of haunted Wyoming places. One of them is probably near where you are if you are already in Wyoming. 1. Occidental Hotel, Buffalo. This hotel is one of my...
Wyomingites V.S Other States: Who is Friendlier
Sometimes it’s good to take a break from home, work, school, life in general. While on vacation there are things you will notice that you thought everybody did, but don’t. You spend your WHOLE life surrounded by certain types of people, and that’s all you know. As it turns out, there's so much more out there. More faces, more attitudes, more voices, more ways to process thoughts, just more people you’ve never even thought about.
Wyoming Supreme Court Affirms 30 to 40 Year Sentence of James Wallace
The Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed the Laramie County District Court's judgment and sentencing of James Brian Wallace of Cheyenne on Wednesday. Wallace, 51, filed an appeal to challenge the District Court's judgement on October 19, 2021. Wallace was permitted to file with the Court a pro se brief specifying the...
Study Says THIS is Wyoming’s #1 Wanted Halloween Costume of 2022
When I walked into the store a week ago, I was bombarded by the sights and sounds of the spooky season. Now, I love Halloween (and Thanksgiving and Christmas - I'm an equal-opportunity holiday enthusiast,) so naturally, I walked through the Halloween goodies to see what costume options were available for my kid this year. Side note - have you ever noticed that Halloween aisles smell like candy corn and dusty fabric?
Watch This Video And Understand What’s Going On Under Wyoming
You've heard it time and time again. "Boy, you're in trouble if Yellowstone blows" The super volcano that sits under Yellowstone National Park is surely something you could sit around and worry about, but also it hasn't gone off for thousands of years. Worrying about it, doesn't do you any good.
Driver Shares Video of Wolf Pack in Grand Teton National Park
When you visit national parks in Wyoming, you never know what might cross the road in front of you. For one driver today, that was a wolf pack that was crossing the road in Grand Teton National Park as their video share shows. My understanding based on the video description...
How To Date In Wyoming During Inflation
Inflation has impacted almost every aspect of Americans’. Right down to romance. According to a recent survey Americans say they’re now dating less because of the rising costs. Dinner at restaurants has gotten far too expensive. Even going to a show of some kind and getting a coffee...
The 7 Funniest Yellowstone T-Shirts You Can Own
Every year we see tourists flood to Yellowstone National Park, and every year we see tourons throw themselves into danger and consequently get injured. No matter how many safety notices the park puts out, some people just don't seem to get it. If these T-Shirts don't explain it to tourists...
[WATCH] ‘Yellowstone” Season 5 Announces Release Date and New Trailer
It seems like so long ago. The end of season 4 has had many "Yellowstone" fans asking "what will happen next." Well, the wait is nearly over. Tyler Sheridan and his team have been painstakingly filming the 5th season of "Yellowstone" here in western Montana since May of this year. The hard work has lead to an official release date for the new season.
Two Teens Fall Out of Third-Story School Window During Snapchat-Fueled Fight Over Girl
A brawl between two students in Ohio could have been deadly after the teens fell through a third-story window and hit the ground. The incident took place at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School in St. Bernard, Ohio. Luckily, the two students walked away with non-life threatening injuries. The school district...
