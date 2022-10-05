ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

104.7 KISS FM

Principal Seeks To End Corporal Punishment In Wyoming Schools

Is getting paddled by the principal still a thing in schools across America? Many people through that practice came to an end a long time ago. But not so in every state. A Sheridan County middle school principal is advocating to have corporal punishment outlawed in the state’s public schools. This comes after his doctoral dissertation’s research found that the practice is significantly harmful to students. Corporal punishment includes spanking and paddling as correctional behavior. (Wyoming Public Media).
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Man Robbed Of $331,000 Worth Of Cryptocurrency

Virtual money. Also known as cryptocurrency. Wyoming was the first place on planet Earth to open a cryptocurrency bank and write some rules regarding this new form of currency. Cryptocurrency has many advantages, but nothing is perfect. A Wright Wyoming man has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency...
104.7 KISS FM

Give Yourself Extra Time When Heading To Wyoming Reservoirs

If you're heading to popular fishing and boating destinations Glendo or Keyhole Reservoirs here in Wyoming, make sure you're prepared for a mandatory boat inspection. Aquatic Invasive Species have been a big topic of discussion over the past few years, one of the more serious AIS is the zebra mussels. In July, Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota was declared to be infested with zebra mussels causing an increased risk for Wyoming water.
104.7 KISS FM

Food Bank Harvests Over 10,000lbs Potatoes for Wyoming Tables

Food Bank of Wyoming and two University of Wyoming Extension programs worked together to get locally grown potatoes onto the tables of Wyoming families. Through efforts by the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP), over 10,000 pounds of potatoes were harvested and bagged in September, right outside Lingle, and donated to Food Bank of Wyoming.
104.7 KISS FM

What In The Wide World Of Desserts Is Wyoming Pudding?

If you go to Google and ask what Wyoming's State Bird is, the Western Meadowlark pops right up. What's the Wyoming State flower? Answer: Indian Paintbrush. What's Wyoming's favorite dessert? Answer: German Chocolate Cake, Huckleberry ice cream, Cowboy Cookies and Truffles were a few of the desserts that were mentioned.
104.7 KISS FM

Eighteen Ferrets Released on Historic Wyoming Ranches

The small mammal was once thought to be extinct, but was rediscovered in Wyoming forty-one years ago. Since then, the Game and Fish has been working on their recovery. Last week the Wyoming Game and Fish released eighteen black-footed ferrets on historic recovery sites near Meeteetse, according to a news release. They coaxed twelve males and six females into burrows in their new wild lands home.
104.7 KISS FM

Wyomingites V.S Other States: Who is Friendlier

Sometimes it’s good to take a break from home, work, school, life in general. While on vacation there are things you will notice that you thought everybody did, but don’t. You spend your WHOLE life surrounded by certain types of people, and that’s all you know. As it turns out, there's so much more out there. More faces, more attitudes, more voices, more ways to process thoughts, just more people you’ve never even thought about.
104.7 KISS FM

Study Says THIS is Wyoming’s #1 Wanted Halloween Costume of 2022

When I walked into the store a week ago, I was bombarded by the sights and sounds of the spooky season. Now, I love Halloween (and Thanksgiving and Christmas - I'm an equal-opportunity holiday enthusiast,) so naturally, I walked through the Halloween goodies to see what costume options were available for my kid this year. Side note - have you ever noticed that Halloween aisles smell like candy corn and dusty fabric?
104.7 KISS FM

How To Date In Wyoming During Inflation

Inflation has impacted almost every aspect of Americans’. Right down to romance. According to a recent survey Americans say they’re now dating less because of the rising costs. Dinner at restaurants has gotten far too expensive. Even going to a show of some kind and getting a coffee...
104.7 KISS FM

The 7 Funniest Yellowstone T-Shirts You Can Own

Every year we see tourists flood to Yellowstone National Park, and every year we see tourons throw themselves into danger and consequently get injured. No matter how many safety notices the park puts out, some people just don't seem to get it. If these T-Shirts don't explain it to tourists...
104.7 KISS FM

ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

