The Price of Butter Is Sky-High and ‘Not Going to Come Down,' Says Supply Chain Expert — Here's Why

NBC Los Angeles
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Falls After the Jobs Report, But Crypto Prices Are Showing Relative Stability
The crypto market fell with stocks after the highly anticipated jobs report showed the labor market is still tight and could keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise rates aggressively. The price of bitcoin fell 3.3% to $19,380.74, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell 2.7% to $1,322.40. On Friday...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
NBC Los Angeles
AMD Warns of Third-Quarter Revenue Shortfall on Weaker PC Demand, Supply Chain Issues
AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well below its initial guidance. The semiconductor company also said its non-GAAP gross margin is expected to come in around 50%, while it had previously expected gross margin to be closer to 54%. AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.5% in September, Payrolls Rise by 263,000 as Job Market Stays Strong
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month, short of the Dow Jones estimate for 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5%, down 0.2 percentage point as the labor force participation rate edged lower. Average hourly earnings rose 5% from a year ago, slightly below the estimate. Leisure and hospitality, health care...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Peloton, Shell, Compass and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Conagra (CAG) – The food producer's stock added 2% in the premarket after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales. Conagra also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Peloton (PTON) – Peloton slid 4.1% in premarket trading after announcing it would cut...
NBC Los Angeles
European Stocks Close Lower as Markets Fail to Regain Positive Momentum
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed lower on Thursday following another choppy trading session, as global markets struggled to recover from recent volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down 0.5%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.8%. All major bourses...
