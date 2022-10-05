Read full article on original website
KWQC
Judge grants trial delay for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County judge approved a motion to delay the trial of a Davenport man charged in the shooting death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020. On Sept. 27, Chad and Jennifer Frese, attorneys for Henry Dinkins, filed a motion seeking to continue the trial, which would have begun Oct. 24 in Linn County. According to court documents, resistance to the motion was filed by the state also on Sept. 27.
Blue Grass police chief's home subject of search warrant
BLUE GRASS, Iowa — A search warrant was served at the home of Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty as part of an ongoing investigation surrounding a city councilman, according to court records. Police searched Flaherty, his home and his vehicle as part of an investigation into a drunk...
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Warning: Residents Falling For Elaborate Scam
There are so many scammers in this world. Many times you hear about a scam and think, 'how does anyone fall for that?' Other times, you totally get how it happens. There are a couple of parts of a scam in eastern Iowa that make it more believable to victims.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Attorney & Iowa AG say CRPD officers justified in deadly August shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Attorney's Office says Cedar Rapids Police officers were justified in a deadly shooting in late August. Multiple officers from CRPD responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle, 5560 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids, in the early morning hours of August 30th.
KCRG.com
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two men were sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after distributing large quantities of heroin laced with fentanyl. A wiretap investigation shows that in 2021 31-year-old Jerry Banghart and 27-year-old Thomas May were identified as tap callers to a heroin distributor in Cedar Rapids named Brian Dennis.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Attorney: August 30 police shooting was "pretty obvious call" for officers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — On Wednesday the Linn County Attorney's Office announced it would not pursue criminal charges against two officers who fatally shot a Cedar Rapids man in August. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks says he reviewed police body camera footage, witness narratives, and...
iheart.com
Investigation Underway After Reported Dog Bite in Iowa City
(Iowa City, IA) -- An investigation is underway after a person reported being bitten by a dog in Iowa City. Reports say the person was bitten Wednesday at the intersection of South Governor and East Burlington. The victim said the dog was medium sized and possibly a hunting breed. Iowa City Animal Services is trying to identify the dog and contact its owner.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman originally facing murder charge convicted of lesser crime
A Cedar Rapids woman could face up to five years in prison after originally charged with murder in the stabbing of her boyfriend. The Gazette reports that the first trial of 38-year-old Jacqueline Holmes ended in a mistrial when one of the potential jurors told a sitting jurist about an interaction that they had with the woman.
KCJJ
Domestic incident leads to arrest of Cedar Rapids man
A domestic incident in Lone Tree has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids man on assault charges. The incident occurred around 7:50 am in the 6000 block of River Junction Road and involved 40-year-old Aaron Sullivan of Staub Court Northeast. He was taking his intimate partner to their shared residence there during an argument. The victim stated that they tried to leave the vehicle while it was moving, but Sullivan wouldn’t allow it. Once the vehicle was stopped, the victim got out, followed by Sullivan.
KCRG.com
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death. Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman reportedly makes good on threat to hurt person and is charged with assault
An Iowa City woman reportedly made good on a threat to assault another woman, and has been charged for the incident. Police say 35-year-old Kesha Exum of Bittersweet Court went to pick up a friend down the street from her residence at noon on September 30th. There, she saw another woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the window down. According to the friend and the victim, Exum said, “Didn’t I tell you I was going to beat your ass when I saw you?” She then reportedly punched the woman in the face through the open driver’s window. The victim suffered swelling and a small cut to her lip. She was allegedly bleeding on the concrete when she got out of her vehicle.
Albia Newspapers
Judge: Davenport man who used a drill to kill his mother is insane
A Scott County judge ruled Thursday that a Davenport man accused of killing his mother with a power drill was not responsible for his actions. Dianne Rupp’s body was found Feb. 16, 2021, in a residence in the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport. Andrew Rupp, now...
KCRG.com
Hiawatha man arrested for threatening election officials
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man was arrested on Thursday for sending a threatening communication to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona, and for sending a threatening communication to an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney General. According to...
KWQC
Eldridge man sentenced to prison in wife’s shooting death
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife in 2021. Shane R. Bostrom, 36, must serve 70% - or 35 years - of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert also...
kwayradio.com
2nd Person Arrest for Fake Check Scheme
A second person has been arrested for trying to buy vehicles using fake or invalid checks, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 34 year old Jamarkes Ketton Sr was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of first degree Theft and one count of second degree Theft and Forgery. Ketton used a check from a SoFi Money account on December 6th to buy a 2013 Buick Regal for nearly $11,000 from John Deery. That check was returned for insufficient funds. The vehicle was later located and returned to the dealership. Ketton also allegedly used fake checks from Varo Bank to buy a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban for nearly $11,000 and a Chevrolet Malibu for $12,000 from Community Motors in January and February. In July he returned to Community Motors and bought a 2007 Honda Accord for nearly $9,500 using a check later found to be invalid from Sutton Bank. In September, 20 year old Devonta Johnson was arrested for a similar scheme purpetrated at John Deery.
KCJJ
Iowa City man on probation for drug charge arrested after domestic incident
An Iowa City man on probation for a controlled substance violation has been arrested after a reported assault against a woman he has a child with. According to the police report, 23-year old Tramon Robinson of Cross Park Avenue was in a verbal argument with the woman at her residence on September 24th just before 4 am. The argument escalated, and Robinson allegedly placed his hands on the woman’s throat and applied pressure until she was unable to breathe. The woman was able to break free and call 911.
KCRG.com
Hiawatha man faces federal charges after threatening election officials
Plan on a cooler day with highs into the 50s. A freeze warning has been issued for tonight!. Going to college while fulfilling ROTC requirements made it more difficult to afford the necessities. Top ranked Xavier sweeps 12th ranked Dubuque Wahlert in straight sets. Hempstead’s Gehl and City High’s Washburn...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with stabbing boyfriend over affair
An argument over an affair led to an Iowa City woman being arrested for assault. The initial call to the residence on Shamrock Drive on July 3rd was about a female having a seizure. While the woman, identified as 30-year-old Montesha Walker, was being treated, an officer observed a man standing by the door covered in blood. He alleged that Walker stabbed him, but it was accidental due to her confusion.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Curtis Hudson, 32, is wanted in Scott County for possession/delivery of crack cocaine and possession of controlled substance charges. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
KCJJ
IC man accused of stealing over $100 in booze from Coralville Casey’s; arresting officer suffers broken hand in ensuing struggle
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole over $100 in booze from a Coralville convenience store, with the arresting officer suffering a broken bone while taking him into custody. Coralville Police say staff at Casey’s on the Coralville Strip observed 27-year-old Xavier Miller of Westgate Street steal four...
