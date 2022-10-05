Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Made in Tahoe returns with fall edition
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — It’s time to celebrate all things local with the return of the Made in Tahoe Festival. For the second consecutive year the two-day festival returns to The Village at Palisades Tahoe with its fall edition, bringing in more than 70 vendors, dozens of musicians, food trucks, local breweries, and more.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
Sierra Sun
Pine Cone Kitchen brings High Sierra caviar to Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in the Sierra Nevada, so is the way that people view garlic. What individuals typically see as the traditional, complementary flavor to most dishes, Pine Cone Kitchen is bringing a new spin on this savory bulb. Kayla and...
Sierra Sun
Falling for autumn: Colors pop as temperatures drop
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Autumn is here and on Sunday, Oct. 9, the full Hunter’s Moon will rise again, reaching its peak illumination at 1:54 p.m. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the best time to see the full moon is around sunset, when the moon is just beginning to shine above the horizon.
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joined Fox 11's Chris Murphy to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in the Reno-Tahoe area. This week's restaurant is Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar. It's #23 on the list and located in Carson City.
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
KOLO TV Reno
Mark your calendars for the 40th annual Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s once again that time of year for the best Italian festival in Nevada. You’ll find authentic Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, family-friendly activities and more to THE ROW Reno this weekend. V.P. of Casino Operations and Community Relations, Tony Marini, stopped by...
Record-Courier
The Oct. 5, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There’s reportedly a bear raiding garbage cans in Kingslane this morning in Gardnerville. A dead bear was found along Orchard on Saturday morning that was presumably hit by a vehicle overnight on Friday. The Good Governance Group is hosting a debate for the six school...
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Diane Moore
Truckee, California – Our beloved wife, sister, and aunt, Diane Joyce Moore, 77, of Truckee, California, passed away September 4, 2022, in Reno, Nevada. Diane was a native of Arroyo Grande, born May 25, 1945, to Elmer and Nadine (Turney) Goularte. Her grandparents, Arthur and Eula Turney, owned and operated Turney’s Electric Shop from early days in the Village. She grew up in a 3-generation home with her mother, sister, and grandparents.
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
KOLO TV Reno
Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. “After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
Sierra Sun
EAT This Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Rude Boi Chicken Meltdown Sandwich
To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the Truckee-Tahoe region can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
Sierra Sun
Placer County establishes fraud prevention, notification program
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — In response to intensified property fraud (deed or title fraud) afflicting thousands of unsuspecting homeowners across the country over the last decade, the Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has launched a new real estate notification program to help protect property owners from unauthorized transfers of real property.
Sierra Sun
Placer County Library expands access to digital content
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County’s digital library has expanded. Thousands of new digital titles, e-books, e-magazines and more are now accessible to Placer County Library cardholders. Access to the new digital content is made possible through a reciprocal lending agreement with regional library systems in the counties...
Record-Courier
Estate Homes on 5 Acres
At 4670 Old Clear Creek Rd in Carson City are 2.8 miles beyond Costco. The HUGE main home includes an INDOOR SWIMMING POOL and SPA.This BEAUTIFUL HOME must be seen. IN PERSON to be appreciated. TheReplacement cost for these two homes would be over $3,000,000.00!. Call STAR REALTY - DAVID...
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Rudy Romo
Rudy Romo, 76, passed away unexpectedly on August 26. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Charlotte Romo; his brothers David and Jimmy Romo. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Romo; sister, Patty Romo; children Jessica (Joe) McManus and Richard (Kendra) Romo; his grandsons, Ryker, Ronan, Shea, & Nolan. Gathering of family and friends will be held on October 9th at Alibi Ale Works, 931 Tahoe Blvd., 3 to 6 PM.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
26 horses die during BLM roundup northwest of Reno
A roundup of 860 wild horses about 110 northwest of Reno is over, and BLM officials report 26 deaths in the herd.
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City Council candidate arrested, charged with vandalism, arson
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A candidate for city council was arrested this weekend for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and destroying items inside, authorities said. South Lake Tahoe Police said Kevin Brunner, 30, of South Lake Tahoe, saw his ex-girlfriend talking to another man at an...
