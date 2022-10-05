ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Sierra Sun

Made in Tahoe returns with fall edition

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — It’s time to celebrate all things local with the return of the Made in Tahoe Festival. For the second consecutive year the two-day festival returns to The Village at Palisades Tahoe with its fall edition, bringing in more than 70 vendors, dozens of musicians, food trucks, local breweries, and more.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Sierra Sun

Pine Cone Kitchen brings High Sierra caviar to Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in the Sierra Nevada, so is the way that people view garlic. What individuals typically see as the traditional, complementary flavor to most dishes, Pine Cone Kitchen is bringing a new spin on this savory bulb. Kayla and...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Falling for autumn: Colors pop as temperatures drop

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Autumn is here and on Sunday, Oct. 9, the full Hunter’s Moon will rise again, reaching its peak illumination at 1:54 p.m. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the best time to see the full moon is around sunset, when the moon is just beginning to shine above the horizon.
TRUCKEE, CA
Truckee, CA
Government
City
Truckee, CA
Local
California Government
FOX Reno

Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joined Fox 11's Chris Murphy to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in the Reno-Tahoe area. This week's restaurant is Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar. It's #23 on the list and located in Carson City.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mark your calendars for the 40th annual Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s once again that time of year for the best Italian festival in Nevada. You’ll find authentic Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, family-friendly activities and more to THE ROW Reno this weekend. V.P. of Casino Operations and Community Relations, Tony Marini, stopped by...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Oct. 5, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There’s reportedly a bear raiding garbage cans in Kingslane this morning in Gardnerville. A dead bear was found along Orchard on Saturday morning that was presumably hit by a vehicle overnight on Friday. The Good Governance Group is hosting a debate for the six school...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Sierra Sun

Obituary: Diane Moore

Truckee, California – Our beloved wife, sister, and aunt, Diane Joyce Moore, 77, of Truckee, California, passed away September 4, 2022, in Reno, Nevada. Diane was a native of Arroyo Grande, born May 25, 1945, to Elmer and Nadine (Turney) Goularte. Her grandparents, Arthur and Eula Turney, owned and operated Turney’s Electric Shop from early days in the Village. She grew up in a 3-generation home with her mother, sister, and grandparents.
TRUCKEE, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. “After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
STATELINE, NV
News Break
Politics
Sierra Sun

Placer County establishes fraud prevention, notification program

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — In response to intensified property fraud (deed or title fraud) afflicting thousands of unsuspecting homeowners across the country over the last decade, the Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has launched a new real estate notification program to help protect property owners from unauthorized transfers of real property.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Placer County Library expands access to digital content

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County’s digital library has expanded. Thousands of new digital titles, e-books, e-magazines and more are now accessible to Placer County Library cardholders. Access to the new digital content is made possible through a reciprocal lending agreement with regional library systems in the counties...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Estate Homes on 5 Acres

At 4670 Old Clear Creek Rd in Carson City are 2.8 miles beyond Costco. The HUGE main home includes an INDOOR SWIMMING POOL and SPA.This BEAUTIFUL HOME must be seen. IN PERSON to be appreciated. TheReplacement cost for these two homes would be over $3,000,000.00!. Call STAR REALTY - DAVID...
CARSON CITY, NV
Sierra Sun

Obituary: Rudy Romo

Rudy Romo, 76, passed away unexpectedly on August 26. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Charlotte Romo; his brothers David and Jimmy Romo. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Romo; sister, Patty Romo; children Jessica (Joe) McManus and Richard (Kendra) Romo; his grandsons, Ryker, Ronan, Shea, & Nolan. Gathering of family and friends will be held on October 9th at Alibi Ale Works, 931 Tahoe Blvd., 3 to 6 PM.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced

Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

City Council candidate arrested, charged with vandalism, arson

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A candidate for city council was arrested this weekend for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and destroying items inside, authorities said. South Lake Tahoe Police said Kevin Brunner, 30, of South Lake Tahoe, saw his ex-girlfriend talking to another man at an...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

