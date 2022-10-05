ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
ktxs.com

Blue Bell rolls out winter vibes a little early this year

TEXAS — Blue Bell is offering winter energy a bit early this year. These holiday favorites will not disappoint. Peppermint bark is a smooth mint ice cream swirled with dark chocolate chunks and peppermint bark pieces. Starting today you can find Peppermint Bark ice cream in your local grocery freezers. Blue Bell did not stop there with the winter energy. Eggnog Ice Cream is coming back to the shelves as well!
TEXAS STATE
ktxs.com

Florida restaurants send hot meals and donate supplies to Ian victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — It’s been a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall and barreled through southwest Florida. Restaurants and business owners in downtown West Palm Beach are sending hot meals and supplies to communities where search and rescue efforts are still underway and some are still without power.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy