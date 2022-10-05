Read full article on original website
Related
ktxs.com
Blue Bell rolls out winter vibes a little early this year
TEXAS — Blue Bell is offering winter energy a bit early this year. These holiday favorites will not disappoint. Peppermint bark is a smooth mint ice cream swirled with dark chocolate chunks and peppermint bark pieces. Starting today you can find Peppermint Bark ice cream in your local grocery freezers. Blue Bell did not stop there with the winter energy. Eggnog Ice Cream is coming back to the shelves as well!
ktxs.com
Florida restaurants send hot meals and donate supplies to Ian victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — It’s been a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall and barreled through southwest Florida. Restaurants and business owners in downtown West Palm Beach are sending hot meals and supplies to communities where search and rescue efforts are still underway and some are still without power.
ktxs.com
Florida man charges into 9-year-old at youth football practice, police say
ESCMABIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — A Florida man was arrested for putting on a helmet at a little league football practice and charging into a 9-year-old player, according to an arrest report. Police said David Taylor, 41, was seen arguing with the coaching staff at a football game being...
ktxs.com
After Hurricane Ian, some question if taxpayer dollars should go toward disaster relief
WASHINGTON (TND) — As Florida continues to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, some are raising questions about federal aid and whether taxpayers should continue paying to rebuild in high-risk disaster areas. It’s been just over one week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, killing at least...
Comments / 0