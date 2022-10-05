Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt.

The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man who had been shot multiple times. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Two other men arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle a short time after the shooting. One, age 20, had been shot in the hand and the other, age 28, was shot in the foot. Both are listed in stable condition and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers determined the men were standing near Third Street when a car drove up and the occupants opened fire. The car fled the scene moments later.

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing and so far, no arrests have been made.

Champaign Police are asking any home or business owner in the area to notify them if they have exterior surveillance cameras on their properties; officers believe footage recorded by these cameras could assist in the investigation. People who have footage of the shooting or other information about it are asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.

People wishing to remain annonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Tips that result in an arrest in a murder investigation can be rewarded with up to $5,000.

