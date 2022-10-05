ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Champaign

By Marley Capper, Bradley Zimmerman
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xq55K_0iN35jkd00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt.

The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man who had been shot multiple times. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Two other men arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle a short time after the shooting. One, age 20, had been shot in the hand and the other, age 28, was shot in the foot. Both are listed in stable condition and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers determined the men were standing near Third Street when a car drove up and the occupants opened fire. The car fled the scene moments later.

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing and so far, no arrests have been made.

Champaign Police are asking any home or business owner in the area to notify them if they have exterior surveillance cameras on their properties; officers believe footage recorded by these cameras could assist in the investigation. People who have footage of the shooting or other information about it are asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.

People wishing to remain annonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Tips that result in an arrest in a murder investigation can be rewarded with up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Police investigate armed robbery at Hardee's in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. Police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Friday evening. No injuries have been reported. At this time no other information has been released. Police are actively investigating. WAND will continue to update this...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies man killed in Route 150 crash

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner announced on Friday the name of a man who died in a crash near Oakwood Wednesday afternoon. Coroner Jane McFadden said the man’s name is Thomas M. Ferraro Jr. He was 68-years old and lived in Danville. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. State Police said Ferraro […]
OAKWOOD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Coroner: Ilinois teen dead from drowning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Sports
WCIA

Carjacking leaves man with broken tooth

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police said a 67-year old man from Champaign was left minor injuries, including a broken tooth, after his car was stolen Wednesday night. In a news release, Champaign Police said they were dispatched at 7:19 p.m. for a report of a vehicular hijacking at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Head-on collision kills Danville man, injures another

Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. Investigating troopers found that a 2022 Dodge Charger was headed east on […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police: Ohio trio arrested after drugs found

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Cincinnati were arrested in the Champaign-Urbana area on Thursday after officers said they found drugs in their possession. Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the chain of events leading to arrest started when officers were called to the towing yard of Tatman’s Towing, located at 810 Perkins […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Danville woman sentenced to 15 years for deadly hit-and-run

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison in connection to what police said appeared to be an intentional hit-and-run in August that left a 47-year-old woman dead and sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital. Shawana Highler, 24, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, amended from the […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Crime Stoppers
WCIA

Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
DECATUR, IL
whporadio.com

Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Vermilion County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 68-year-old male from Danville, IL – Deceased (Name release pending next-of-kin notification). Unit 2 – Michael A. Palmer, 35-year-old male from Danville, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PRELIMINARY:...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville man killed in crash near Oakwood

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville is dead following a crash on U.S. Route 150 Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Oakwood just after 4 p.m. State troopers said their investigation revealed the victim was driving a Dodge Charger eastbound when he tried to pass another vehicle. A pickup truck was driving […]
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Woman says TikTok trend to blame for stolen car

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – You might have seen challenges go viral on social media, but one woman wants you to know not every trend is harmless. Within weeks, her son’s car was broken into, and hers was stolen. She said police are blaming Tik-Tok users. Police across the country have been warning Hyundai and Kia […]
MATTOON, IL
WAND TV

Second arrest made in Decatur murder case

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A second arrest has been made in the investigation into the shooting death of Antwane McClelland, Jr. According to the Decatur Police Department, on Oct. 6, 2022 an arrest warrant was obtained for former Decatur resident, Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first degree murder. Smith was located...
DECATUR, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Eighteen-Year-Old Danville Man Drowns at Kickapoo State Park

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, has identified the 18-year-old Danville man who drowned at Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening, 10-06-2022 in Oakwood, Illinois as Anreo X. Woods. Mr. Woods’ family has been notified and an autopsy...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Teen drowns in Kickapoo State Park

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — An 18-year-old is dead after drowning in Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening. The Vermilion County Coroner identified the teen as Anreo X. Woods. According to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday at 6 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a person who had gone under water in a pond at Kickapoo State Park.
OAKWOOD, IL
WCIA

Teen charged in connection to Mattoon kidnapping

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
MATTOON, IL
WAND TV

Family with 4 children escape Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department was called out to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Everyone inside was able to get out safely from the home on Moundford Ct. DFD got to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The first crew on the scene saw heavy fire and...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement

DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer.  It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement.  Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea.  “I just saw an accident right […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

License plate reader catches stolen car, man arrested

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) in Normal caught the license plate of a known stolen car and led to an arrest. Thade Gleeson, 47, was driving a stolen vehicle when it was the license plate was captured on camera by an ALPR near Towanda Avenue and Vernon Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle had been entered into the Normal Police Department’s (NPD) system as stolen, so NPD responded to the scene.
NORMAL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy