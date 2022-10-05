ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek teen dies in overdose at school

A teenage boy from Canyon State Academy in Queen Creek has died of a fatal drug overdose and two other students were hospitalized.

The student died on Monday, Oct. 3. Officials at Canyon State Academy state that the drugs appear to have been supplied by the family of the dead teen.

Canyon State Academy issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened a student passed away [Oct. 3] at a local hospital after ingesting an unknown substance. As a precautionary measure, roommates were taken to the hospital on an non-emergency basis and medically cleared.

While the incident is under investigation, early sources suggest the substances were supplied by the deceased youth’s family. The presence of illegal drugs within the community continues to be a threat for all youth, and any drug-related loss of life is tragic. We remain grateful to our staff, first responders, law enforcement, and the town of Queen Creek for their medical attention and immediate response. We appreciate the community support for allowing our students, staff and family to heal.”

Canyon State Academy is located at 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road.

According to its website, Canyon State Academy offers “at-risk young men a least restrictive, staff-secure program to ensure public safety while promoting a normalized high school experience for its students.”  It is a residential facility.

