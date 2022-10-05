Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 59
4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. The first incident occurred in the 3300 block of West 10th Street just after 12:30 a.m. IMPD was dispatched to the area on report of shots fired. When IMPD arrived, they located one male consistent with injuries with gunshot wound(s). After continuing to survey the area, police found a second male with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). Both victims are said to be in stable condition.
Fox 59
2 men shot early Saturday on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after two men were shot early Saturday morning on Indy’s near west side. Police say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 10th Street, just east of Tibbs Avenue. Officers located the two men with apparent gunshot...
WTHR
IMPD homicide investigates man shot and killed Wednesday night on west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a man Wednesday night on Indy's near west side after he died at the hospital. Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 200 block of North Addison Street, near West Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, to investigate a report of gunfire. They found the man who appeared to be shot, and medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Thursday.
Fox 59
3 injured in separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police were responding to multiple reports of people shot Thursday night, with three people injured in two separate shootings that were just minutes apart. The first report of a person shot came in to IMPD just before 10 p.m., with officers responding to the 2300 block...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Indy woman charged after deadly hit-and-run with man riding a Lime scooter
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing felony charges tonight following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s west side. The crash took place exactly one month ago in early September. Police believe the victim was riding a Lime scooter to work when he hit a raised median fell over....
WISH-TV
11 dead in 10 shootings just 6 days into October in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just six days into October, 11 people have been killed in nine deadly shootings, including at least four in the last 24 hours, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The latest shooting happened Thursday afternoon in a near-west side neighborhood in Indianapolis. About 2 p.m. Thursday...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
WISH-TV
IMPD speaking with ‘person of interest’ in southwest side homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are speaking with a person of interest as they try to solve a recent homicide. On Friday morning, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified 32-year-old Michael Cox Jr. as the victim of a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the 200 block of North Addison Street. That’s near Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, about three miles west of Monument Circle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
IMPD: North Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured early Thursday morning in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side. It happened in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive, which is near West 86th Street and North Township Line Road. IMPD officers answering a report of a shooting found a man with an...
WISH-TV
Man found fatally shot in field in residential area on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has was found fatally shot Thursday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s west side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot just after 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Holmes Avenue, according to dispatch information. The location where police were sent is the address of Eden Missionary Baptist Church and Eden Neighborhood Development Corp., according to online information.
Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
ISP: Man arrested in Greensburg for damaging Decatur County judge’s truck
GREENSBURG Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police arrested a man Wednesday in Greensburg after intentionally damaging Decatur County judge’s truck in August, according to police. On Aug. 19, 2022, the Greensburg Police Department responded to a call from the judge, who reported that when he got into...
Fox 59
Double shooting leaves 2 dead
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a late-night shooting left two people dead. Officers were called to the scene on the 2600 block of Hillside Ave just after 11 p.m. and found a young adult male dead, and one adult male critically injured. On Thursday, police announced the injured...
WISH-TV
Man convicted for 2018 murder of Muncie man at gas station
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man on Thursday was convicted almost four years to the date of a 2018 murder, according to a news release from the Delaware County prosecutor. At 3:40 a.m. Oct. 7, 2018, police went to a call of a shooting at the Marathon gas station at 901 E. Main St. in Muncie. Police found Jordan Rowe, of Muncie, dead on the ground near the gas pumps.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, a few blocks from the Indiana State Fairgrounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 2:30 a.m., officers found a man shot to death in the 2200 block of East 38th Street. That’s a...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Suspect of traffic violation dies in police chase in eastern Morgan County
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A police chase led to a Wednesday night crash that killed the suspect of a traffic violation, the Morgan County sheriff announced Thursday afternoon. Daniel Staten, 32, of Camby, died after being taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis from the crash scene in...
Man charged in death of child will serve less than 7 years in prison
The man charged in connection to the death of a one-year-old child in January 2021 will spend less than seven years in prison after entering a plea agreement.
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
Reactions from across the city after several shot overnight in Indy
It has been a violent and deadly 24-hours in Indianapolis with a total of nine people shot, and three killed.
Comments / 2