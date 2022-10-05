ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 2

 

Fox 59

4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. The first incident occurred in the 3300 block of West 10th Street just after 12:30 a.m. IMPD was dispatched to the area on report of shots fired. When IMPD arrived, they located one male consistent with injuries with gunshot wound(s). After continuing to survey the area, police found a second male with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). Both victims are said to be in stable condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 men shot early Saturday on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after two men were shot early Saturday morning on Indy’s near west side. Police say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 10th Street, just east of Tibbs Avenue. Officers located the two men with apparent gunshot...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD homicide investigates man shot and killed Wednesday night on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a man Wednesday night on Indy's near west side after he died at the hospital. Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 200 block of North Addison Street, near West Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, to investigate a report of gunfire. They found the man who appeared to be shot, and medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

11 dead in 10 shootings just 6 days into October in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just six days into October, 11 people have been killed in nine deadly shootings, including at least four in the last 24 hours, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The latest shooting happened Thursday afternoon in a near-west side neighborhood in Indianapolis. About 2 p.m. Thursday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD speaking with ‘person of interest’ in southwest side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are speaking with a person of interest as they try to solve a recent homicide. On Friday morning, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified 32-year-old Michael Cox Jr. as the victim of a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the 200 block of North Addison Street. That’s near Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, about three miles west of Monument Circle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: North Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured early Thursday morning in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side. It happened in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive, which is near West 86th Street and North Township Line Road. IMPD officers answering a report of a shooting found a man with an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man found fatally shot in field in residential area on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has was found fatally shot Thursday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s west side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot just after 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Holmes Avenue, according to dispatch information. The location where police were sent is the address of Eden Missionary Baptist Church and Eden Neighborhood Development Corp., according to online information.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
Fox 59

Double shooting leaves 2 dead

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a late-night shooting left two people dead. Officers were called to the scene on the 2600 block of Hillside Ave just after 11 p.m. and found a young adult male dead, and one adult male critically injured. On Thursday, police announced the injured...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man convicted for 2018 murder of Muncie man at gas station

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man on Thursday was convicted almost four years to the date of a 2018 murder, according to a news release from the Delaware County prosecutor. At 3:40 a.m. Oct. 7, 2018, police went to a call of a shooting at the Marathon gas station at 901 E. Main St. in Muncie. Police found Jordan Rowe, of Muncie, dead on the ground near the gas pumps.
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, a few blocks from the Indiana State Fairgrounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 2:30 a.m., officers found a man shot to death in the 2200 block of East 38th Street. That’s a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

