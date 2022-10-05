Read full article on original website
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Yankees get dire warning about Aaron Judge’s free-agent market
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say
And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole accepts Nestor Cortes as possible Game 1 starter
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is lucky the Boston Red Sox and, most importantly, their green band box known as Fenway Park won’t be anywhere near New York’s 2022 playoff run, no matter how long it may be. Now, all that remains in front of Cole and the Yankees...
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?
The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil
Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge caps historic season with another award
You could see this coming from a mile away. MLB announced Thursday that New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the American League Player of the Week. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This was a no-brainer decision as Judge set a new AL record by hitting his...
A walk-off, a year-saver and an omen: Cleveland Guardians' wild five hours end in joy
CLEVELAND – Guardians catcher Austin Hedges stood shirtless in the middle of the Progressive Field infield grass, marveling at how much hair he has on his chest as jubilant players and their families milled about. Bullpen coach Brian Sweeney admitted he pulled his hamstring running in to join the immediate postgame scrum. ...
WATCH: Bryce Harper Homer Gives Phillies 1-0 Lead Over Cardinals in Game 2
Bryce Harper hit his first home run in a postseason game since 2017 Saturday night in the second inning, giving the Philadelphia Phillies an early 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Ranking of MLB postseason lineups isn’t kind to Yankees
RF Aaron Judge (R) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) The reason given behind this low ranking is that it is “Judge-centric” being that Judge created 21.7% of the Yankees’ runs. The four lineups ahead of the Yankees in MLB.com’s ranking?. 1. Los Angeles Dodgers. 2. Toronto Blue...
All Rise! Offer For New York Yankees’ Historic Ball Hits $2M
Tuesday night, when Corey Youmans sat down in his left field seats at Globe Life Field in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, he may have dreamed that he could snag a valuable piece of history. Well, dreams come true and the baseball that Youmans caught in his glove is already worth $2 million. That number may get higher.
thecomeback.com
Aaron Boone gets honest about potential playoff matchup
The New York Yankees are in the Major League Baseball playoffs this season as the No. 2 seed in the American League after a dominant performance during the regular season, particularly early in the season. However, the Yankees don’t yet know their opponent as they’ll face the winner of the Wild Card round between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.
