Bronx, NY

NJ.com

Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Q 105.7

NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?

The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
Yardbarker

Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil

Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
Hot 99.1

The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian

It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge caps historic season with another award

You could see this coming from a mile away. MLB announced Thursday that New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the American League Player of the Week. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This was a no-brainer decision as Judge set a new AL record by hitting his...
NJ.com

Ranking of MLB postseason lineups isn’t kind to Yankees

RF Aaron Judge (R) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) The reason given behind this low ranking is that it is “Judge-centric” being that Judge created 21.7% of the Yankees’ runs. The four lineups ahead of the Yankees in MLB.com’s ranking?. 1. Los Angeles Dodgers. 2. Toronto Blue...
thecomeback.com

Aaron Boone gets honest about potential playoff matchup

The New York Yankees are in the Major League Baseball playoffs this season as the No. 2 seed in the American League after a dominant performance during the regular season, particularly early in the season. However, the Yankees don’t yet know their opponent as they’ll face the winner of the Wild Card round between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.
