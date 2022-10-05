ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

NASA SpaceX rocket launch set for noon today

By Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOYCN_0iN35VLL00

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is anticipated to launch around noon today, the agency confirmed .

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket topped by a Dragon spacecraft is currently awaiting liftoff at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Hours ahead of the launch, NASA shared a video of the crew smiling and waving in their spacesuits.

Lead by Commander Nicole Aunapu Mann, the team of four is expected to spend six months at the International Space Station’s microgravity laboratory.

When they arrive, there will be a brief handover period with members of the Crew-4 mission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTLlk_0iN35VLL00
Astronauts from the Crew-5 mission smile and pose ahead of the launch.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMvfO_0iN35VLL00
The sun rising over the launch site early this morning.
Getty Images

Launched on April 27 , Crew-4 is expected to splashdown off the coast of Florida later this month.

Today’s SpaceX launch comes shortly after NASA confirmed it had tapped Elon Musk’s private company to reinvigorate the Hubble mission.

Calling the partnership “an exciting example of the innovative approaches NASA is exploring,” NASA Chief of Science Thomas Zurbuchen pledged to continue supporting “the most robust, superlative science missions possible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5kA8_0iN35VLL00
A bystander takes a photo from the press area at SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launch.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S60a7_0iN35VLL00
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft pictured yesterday at the Kennedy Space Center.
Getty Images

Meanwhile, live footage of the upcoming launch is being streamed on NASA’s website .

americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
Person
Elon Musk
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
