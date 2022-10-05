ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-03-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/03/22!. 00:00 - Microsoft Flight Simulator - Official Canada World Update Trailer. 02:59 - Untitled Game (The Bird That Drinks Tears) - Official Concept Trailer. 05:38 - Marauders - Official Early Access Date Reveal Trailer. 06:08 - Super Buckyball Tournament -...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Launch Gameplay Trailer

Watch the latest action-packed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer. Meet your team and get a feel for the game's story ahead of its release later this month. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, 2022. Players who digitally pre-order the game will be able to play its campaign up to a week early, beginning October 20.
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Reportedly in Development as More Information Surfaces About Modern Warfare 2

We have been hearing a lot about the next Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, but what about the other popular titles from the franchise. Thanks to a report by WhatIfGaming, we have heard about another popular title under Call of Duty's belt. It seems that Advanced Warfare is the title where the attention will be diverting too, after the release of Modern Warfare 2. The next game that is reportedly in development is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 and it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games.
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller

Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
PlatinumGames 'Extremely Sorry' About Closing Babylon's Fall, But Isn't Changing Live Service Plans

PlatinumGames says that it is sorry about the impending shutdown of Babylon's Fall’s servers, but also notes that it will not impact any future live-service plans. In an interview with VGC, PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba said, “The only thing we can comment on here in terms of the closure of Babylon’s Fall service itself, is that this unfortunate conclusion might have been something that had triggered some disappointment, perhaps maybe even anger, to our dedicated fans and players.”
Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist

This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains tips for the boss battle in Site 6 - Happiness Research Lab. This fight requires fighting Big Man, “the Hype Manta Storm.” Unlike the previous bosses, Big Man doesn’t use other enemies or vehicles to fight. Instead, he uses his mystic Big Man powers to create a shadow manta ray that travels across the ground.
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer

Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
Cloud Gaming Handhelds Are on the Way, but Who Are They For?

Slowly but surely, cloud gaming has been working to create a place for itself in the last few years. Granted, it’s in a bit of an odd situation right now, with Google’s recent announcement that it will shut down its ambitious Stadia game-streaming service early next year. But while there are many reasons why Stadia failed, the concept and viability of cloud gaming was not one of them. As games become bigger and take up more space on your console or PC’s internal storage, the ability to launch and stream one of those blockbuster games instantly, on just about any screen with a WiFi connection, becomes more and more appealing. And even without Stadia, Xbox’s Cloud Gaming, Sony’s PS Now, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and Amazon’s Luna are all still standing and making strides forward, with tens of millions of registered users between them.
PSA: Spoilers for Gotham Knights Have Hit the Internet

Those looking forward to jumping into Gotham Knights on October 21 should be aware that major spoilers for this new DC adventure have begun circling around the internet. As reported by Eurogamer, it appears Gotham Knight's artbook has been arriving to certain customers early, and some of those customers have begun sharing some of the more spoilery details online.
Daily Deals: Save on LEGO Mario and LEGO Advent Calendars Ahead of the Holidays

Check out the new hot daily deals to get your weekend started on this Saturday, including some great deals on popular LEGO sets just in time for the holiday season, 50% off the Razer Kishi mobile controller for your Xbox Cloud Gaming needs, crazy deals on a couple of the best Alienware gaming laptops, a Nintendo Switch OLED for nearly the same cost as the original non-OLED model, deals on expansion for your Xbox Series X|S, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 on sale, and more.
memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger

Everyone knows it, everybody loves it: hardly any other game manages to bring young and old together more than memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger. Pick up two cards: if they match, you keep them and can uncover two more cards. If they’re different, they stay in play, and it’s the next player’s turn.
Bone Dagger

This page features information about the Bone Dagger in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bone Dagger.
Pebblet Dagger

This page features information about the Pebblet Dagger in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Pebblet Dagger.
Black Ant Shield

This page features information about the Black Ant Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ant Shield.
Slime Lantern

This page features information about the Slime Lantern (and the upgraded Slime Lantern+ variant) in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Slime Lantern.
Bone Trident

This page features information about the Bone Trident in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bone Trident.
