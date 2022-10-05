Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-03-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/03/22!. 00:00 - Microsoft Flight Simulator - Official Canada World Update Trailer. 02:59 - Untitled Game (The Bird That Drinks Tears) - Official Concept Trailer. 05:38 - Marauders - Official Early Access Date Reveal Trailer. 06:08 - Super Buckyball Tournament -...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Launch Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest action-packed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer. Meet your team and get a feel for the game's story ahead of its release later this month. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, 2022. Players who digitally pre-order the game will be able to play its campaign up to a week early, beginning October 20.
IGN
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Reportedly in Development as More Information Surfaces About Modern Warfare 2
We have been hearing a lot about the next Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, but what about the other popular titles from the franchise. Thanks to a report by WhatIfGaming, we have heard about another popular title under Call of Duty's belt. It seems that Advanced Warfare is the title where the attention will be diverting too, after the release of Modern Warfare 2. The next game that is reportedly in development is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 and it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games.
IGN
GTA 5: Players to Kill at Least 96 People to Complete the Single Player Campaign; All You Need to Know
Even though GTA 5 released nearly a decade ago, one of its most important questions were recently answered by a popular YouTuber. The creator in question is DarkViperAU, who recently completed a three-year adventure he undertook upon himself to complete the Rockstar title in a pacifist run. For people unfamiliar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller
Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
IGN
PlatinumGames 'Extremely Sorry' About Closing Babylon's Fall, But Isn't Changing Live Service Plans
PlatinumGames says that it is sorry about the impending shutdown of Babylon's Fall’s servers, but also notes that it will not impact any future live-service plans. In an interview with VGC, PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba said, “The only thing we can comment on here in terms of the closure of Babylon’s Fall service itself, is that this unfortunate conclusion might have been something that had triggered some disappointment, perhaps maybe even anger, to our dedicated fans and players.”
IGN
Google Stadia Canceled, Overwatch 2's Rocky Launch, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From Google canceling the Stadia, to Overwatch 2 launching to a rocky start, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!. 00:49 - Google is Shutting Down...
IGN
Indoorlands Trailer: Design Your Rides and More in This Theme Park Management Game
Indoorlands leaves Early Access and will be available on Steam on October 14, 2022. Watch the trailer to see building elements and various features of this theme park management game. During Early Access, the game received updates featuring parks, visual improvements, a sandbox mode, steam workshop integration, a ride editor,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist
This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains tips for the boss battle in Site 6 - Happiness Research Lab. This fight requires fighting Big Man, “the Hype Manta Storm.” Unlike the previous bosses, Big Man doesn’t use other enemies or vehicles to fight. Instead, he uses his mystic Big Man powers to create a shadow manta ray that travels across the ground.
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer
Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
IGN
Cloud Gaming Handhelds Are on the Way, but Who Are They For?
Slowly but surely, cloud gaming has been working to create a place for itself in the last few years. Granted, it’s in a bit of an odd situation right now, with Google’s recent announcement that it will shut down its ambitious Stadia game-streaming service early next year. But while there are many reasons why Stadia failed, the concept and viability of cloud gaming was not one of them. As games become bigger and take up more space on your console or PC’s internal storage, the ability to launch and stream one of those blockbuster games instantly, on just about any screen with a WiFi connection, becomes more and more appealing. And even without Stadia, Xbox’s Cloud Gaming, Sony’s PS Now, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and Amazon’s Luna are all still standing and making strides forward, with tens of millions of registered users between them.
IGN
PSA: Spoilers for Gotham Knights Have Hit the Internet
Those looking forward to jumping into Gotham Knights on October 21 should be aware that major spoilers for this new DC adventure have begun circling around the internet. As reported by Eurogamer, it appears Gotham Knight's artbook has been arriving to certain customers early, and some of those customers have begun sharing some of the more spoilery details online.
IGN
Daily Deals: Save on LEGO Mario and LEGO Advent Calendars Ahead of the Holidays
Check out the new hot daily deals to get your weekend started on this Saturday, including some great deals on popular LEGO sets just in time for the holiday season, 50% off the Razer Kishi mobile controller for your Xbox Cloud Gaming needs, crazy deals on a couple of the best Alienware gaming laptops, a Nintendo Switch OLED for nearly the same cost as the original non-OLED model, deals on expansion for your Xbox Series X|S, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 on sale, and more.
IGN
memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger
Everyone knows it, everybody loves it: hardly any other game manages to bring young and old together more than memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger. Pick up two cards: if they match, you keep them and can uncover two more cards. If they’re different, they stay in play, and it’s the next player’s turn.
IGN
Bone Dagger
This page features information about the Bone Dagger in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bone Dagger.
IGN
Pebblet Dagger
This page features information about the Pebblet Dagger in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Pebblet Dagger.
IGN
Black Ant Shield
This page features information about the Black Ant Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ant Shield.
IGN
NYCC 2022 Gallery: Super7's Disney, Transformers and Power Rangers Figures
Click through to see the impressive and diverse lineup of collectibles from Super7's NYCC booth. (Photos by Tyler Robertson)
IGN
Slime Lantern
This page features information about the Slime Lantern (and the upgraded Slime Lantern+ variant) in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Slime Lantern.
IGN
Bone Trident
This page features information about the Bone Trident in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bone Trident.
Comments / 0