Relationship Advice

Creepy ‘stay toxic’ and ‘voice-fishing’ dating trends sweeping TikTok have experts worried

By News.com.au
 3 days ago

Everyone is turning to TikTok these days to get their dating advice.

But while there are some tips and tricks we’d all recognize, some of the advice singletons are following has many of us scratching our heads.

From the downright bizarre to the horrifyingly scary, news.com.au’s I’ve Got News For You podcast has delved into the biggest dating trends of the year so you don’t have to.

Jana Hocking on why ‘beige flags’ are the new dating trend to watch out for

Now brace yourself, as this next trend is a little creepy.

Voice-fishing has popped up since dating apps introduced voice notes features which allow you to record messages for potential dates to listen to.

Just like cat-fishing, which involves hiding your true appearance, voice-fishing is the term given to those altering their voices to appear more attractive .

It’s become such a problem, Hinge actually acknowledged voice-fishing was an issue, reporting half of their users have become less attracted to a match after hearing the sound of their voice.

So to avoid turning off potential mates with a thick accent, singletons are putting on voices to appear more desirable.

As some social media users have pointed out, it’s kinda creepy and also kind of sad. Maybe we should stop being so picky?

Stay toxic
The stay toxic dating trend encourages people to use manipulative behaviors to reel in a romantic partner who has lost interest.
If you’ve ever dated someone who appears to be losing interest, there’s a dating trend sweeping social media that gives untoward tips on how to reel them back in.

The “stay toxic” dating trend tells people how to get someone’s attention using manipulative behaviors – and to say they’re popular is an understatement.

An example getting a lot of attention on TikTok advises women to send a text at 1 am to a guy who canceled on her stating: “I’m here.”

One TikToker says that if a man has “females making him smile” to instead “be special and “make him cry instead.”
This eludes to the man who lost interest that you have someone else lined up to take his place, hence the “toxic” name – as let’s be honest, using these tricks are never going to secure a healthy, happy relationship.

Another says: “If he’s got other females making him smile, be special, make him cry instead.”

Videos with the hashtag staytoxic have clocked up over 500 million views – which is a whole lot of bad advice.

While the videos online are often meant to be satire, experts are worried that young and impressionable people are going to see this and think it’s good or sound advice.

Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Keep Paying for Boyfriend's Bills

What does true equality look like in a relationship?. Modern day romantic relationships aren't always easy to figure out or navigate for a variety of reasons. Whether it's the complexity of the personalities working together, or trying to maneuver around societal and gender expectations, a lot of couples struggle with finding a comfortable equilibrium in today's society.
Daily Mail

Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'

A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
Elle Silver

Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.
New York Post

New York Post

