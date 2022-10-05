ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball player Steeve Ho You Fat goes viral for his unforgettable name

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 3 days ago

An unforgettable name stole the show in Tuesday’s exhibition game between the G League Ignite and Metropolitans 92.

Steeve Ho You Fat, a 34-year-old French forward for the Metropolitans 92, had the internet buzzing over his moniker.

Even the broadcasters calling the game in Las Vegas shared a laugh while pronouncing his last name.

“Ho You Fat with the three,” one of the broadcasters said in the fourth quarter. “Yes, I just said that. That’s that man’s name. Don’t tweet at me.”

Ho You Fat, a 6-foot-8 Cayenne, French Guiana native, scored six points on 3-for-4 shooting from the field in 17 minutes of play for the Metropolitans 92.

Ho Yo Fat is in his second season with the Metros — which is a team that plays in France’s top-tier pro basketball league LNB Pro A — and is averaging 2.7 points per game this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPVXU_0iN35ShA00
Steeve Ho You Fat of Boulogne Metropolitans 92 during the EuroCup Basketball match against Partizan Nis Belgrade at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall on March 16, 2022 in Serbia.
The game was ticketed as a showcase between G League Ignite player Scoot Henderson and 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama of the Metropolitans 92, who are among the top prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Henderson recorded 28 points, five rebounds and nine assists in the GLI’s 122-115 win. Wembanyama tallied 37 points, five blocks and four rebounds.

New York Post

