Listen to Episode 53 of ‘Marchand and Ourand’ feat. ESPN’s Jeff Passan

By Post Sports Desk
 3 days ago

Andrew Marchand and John Ourand celebrate one year of the sports media podcast. They are joined by ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, who details why he always wears a suit to the ballpark, navigating ESPN rivalries, the angst of being glued to his phone and his Elmo impersonation, among other topics.

Marchand and Ourand have all the usual elements, picking “Who’s up” and “Who’s down.” They go deep on several subjects, including what the Sling-Disney deal could foretell, what the NBA is up to with its reimagined app and Rachel Nichols’ comeback . They end with “Call of the Week,” which has a Manning slant.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians have won with comebacks and walk-offs for months, turning an unexpected season more special by the day. Cleveland wasn't supposed to be this good, this fast. Baseball's youngest team certainly has grown up. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in history with a leadoff home run in the 15th inning, giving the Guardians a 1-0 win in Game 2 over the Tampa Bay Rays and sweep of the Wild Card Series.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has announced he's taking time off after punching his teammate Jordan Poole during a practice Wednesday. Green offered an apology in a news conference, saying "I failed as a man, and I failed as a leader." He added, "I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself." A video of the fight leaked Friday. "This looks even worse than I thought it was. It's pathetic," Green said in response. He didn't specify what the fight was over, saying he didn't want to use "sympathy tactics," but he said it wasn't related to contract negotiations. It's not yet clear how long his break will be, but he said he intends to "rebuild the trust" between himself and Poole.
