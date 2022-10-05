ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says

The Federal Reserve will likely follow in the Bank of England's footsteps and pivot, according to Morgan Stanley. The bank said global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens." But stock investors shouldn't be too excited by any Fed pivot because an earnings recession...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin outperforms traditional crypto stocks in 2022 by up to 22%

Bitcoin’s price is down roughly 56% since January but crypto-related stocks such as MicroStrategy, Riot Blockchain, Coinbase, and Hut8 Mining are down up to 74%. The orange line in the chart below shows Bitcoin’s decline in 2022 as a percentage of the January price. The other lines represent major Bitcoin equities, none of which have had a good year in terms of stock price.
dailyhodl.com

$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund

One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
e-cryptonews.com

The Future of Money: The End of Cash and the Rise of Digital Currencies

Digital Currencies have been in the talks for the past decade, but people are still not confident about investing in them or using them. Some developed countries have legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for online purchases, but in most countries, it is still under the investigative eyes of governments. A...
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
