Read full article on original website
Related
A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says
The Federal Reserve will likely follow in the Bank of England's footsteps and pivot, according to Morgan Stanley. The bank said global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens." But stock investors shouldn't be too excited by any Fed pivot because an earnings recession...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Be Trading at Generational Bottom Amid Once-in-a-Lifetime Correction, According to Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Cred says that Bitcoin’s (BTC) price may have hit bottom at around $20,000 in a market correction driven by unprecedented factors. In a new Youtube market analysis, Cred says BTC’s trading price may not drop lower but if it does, he says in the long term it will not matter.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Doubles Down on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Calls It ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is reiterating his conviction that Chainlink’s (LINK) current price is a rare opportunity for investors. He tells his 629,900 Twitter followers that Chainlink’s current price remains an “opportunity of a lifetime,” doubling down on his bullish position for LINK.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin outperforms traditional crypto stocks in 2022 by up to 22%
Bitcoin’s price is down roughly 56% since January but crypto-related stocks such as MicroStrategy, Riot Blockchain, Coinbase, and Hut8 Mining are down up to 74%. The orange line in the chart below shows Bitcoin’s decline in 2022 as a percentage of the January price. The other lines represent major Bitcoin equities, none of which have had a good year in terms of stock price.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailyhodl.com
$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund
One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
The Fed will hike rates once more in November and then stop because the soaring dollar risks breaking markets, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
The Fed is poised to raise interest rates just one more time in November before stopping, according to Ed Yardeni. That's because there is a growing risk that financial markets are on the verge of instability due to a soaring US dollar. "The soaring dollar has been associated in the...
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections
The White House is eyeing a ban on exports of US gas to bring down rising prices at the pump. Biden has faced off with the oil industry over high gas prices, a key focus for his administration. The move comes with midterm elections just five weeks away, as oil...
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OPEC will cut production by 2 million barrels a day, likely sending gas and oil prices back up
The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it will cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, a move that's likely to send gas prices higher again after a year of tumult at the pump. In its statement announcing the cuts, the OPEC+ alliance cited the "uncertainty that surrounds the...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio no longer thinks 'cash is trash' - and says the Fed has hiked interest rates enough for now
The Bridgewater Associates co-chief said he's warmed to the US dollar because of higher interest rates and the Fed shrinking its balance sheet.
e-cryptonews.com
The Future of Money: The End of Cash and the Rise of Digital Currencies
Digital Currencies have been in the talks for the past decade, but people are still not confident about investing in them or using them. Some developed countries have legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for online purchases, but in most countries, it is still under the investigative eyes of governments. A...
A Russian oil price cap would fundamentally shift the balance of power between OPEC and the West, analyst says; 'the rules of the game are changing'
Efforts to cap Russian oil prices would fundamentally shift the balance of power between OPEC and the West, according to an oil analyst. A scheme that tilts pricing power to the US and Europe "shifts the unspoken red lines," tweeted Karim Fawaz, director for energy advisory at S&P Global. "The...
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
The looming global recession will mean falling income, rising prices, and job losses even worse than expected, IMF director says
The coming recession will be even more damaging than expected, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said. Households' real income will drop as rising prices and weak wage growth rattle their finances. The world will lose $4 trillion — the size of Germany's economy — in output by 2026, she said....
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Comments / 0