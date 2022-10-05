ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, PA

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Downingtown West/STEM Academy 2024 FO/MF Merrick commits to Washington College

Downingtown West/STEM Academy 2024 faceoff/midfielder Ryan Merrick has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Washington College. High school: STEM Academy/Downingtown West Lacrosse (Downingtown, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Washington College. Club teams: Freedom Lacrosse Club, Diamond National Team. Lacrosse honors: Maverik Showtime,...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: La Salle 2024 MF Koch commits to Villanova

La Salle 2024 midfielder Jack Koch has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Villanova University. High school: La Salle College High School (Fort Washington , PA) Grad year: 2024. Position: Midfield. College committed to: Villanova University. Club team: Dukes Elite. Lacrosse honors: Nike All American Team.
BERWYN, PA
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Mars 2024 ATT Grieco commits to Penn State

Mars 2024 attackman Enzo Grieco has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Penn State University. High school: Mars Area High School (Pittsburgh, PA) Lacrosse honors: Liberty National Showcase MVP, PLC Summer Championships Player that Impressed, member of 2022 PIAA 2A champion. Expected major: Business and Personal/Financial...
BERWYN, PA

