Mars 2024 attackman Enzo Grieco has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Penn State University. High school: Mars Area High School (Pittsburgh, PA) Lacrosse honors: Liberty National Showcase MVP, PLC Summer Championships Player that Impressed, member of 2022 PIAA 2A champion. Expected major: Business and Personal/Financial...

BERWYN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO