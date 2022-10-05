ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

2 wounded following shooting in Florence-Firestone area

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened a little before 4:15 p.m. near 103rd street. They were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a person shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a woman, in her 60s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A second victim, a male, was also reportedly nearby on Juniper and 102nd Street. He also received a non-life-threatening wound.Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.  However, police were not immediately sure if the two incidents were connected, despite receiving calls to report both shootings at the same time. No suspect information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hesperia, CA
Hesperia, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Authorities seeking kidnapping victim, suspects in Pasadena

Authorities are seeking the victim and pair of suspect allegedly involved in an apparent kidnapping in Pasadena. In a press release, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a series of photos showing the suspects and their vehicle related to the incident. According to deputies, the incident occurred Thursday afternoon as a Hispanic male, reportedly in his 30s, was walking southbound on the west sidewalk of Pasadena Boulevard, when two people, both male Hispanics expected to be in their 20s, exited a silver 2008 Infiniti G35 and attacked the man. They allegedly knocked him to the ground, rendering him unconscious before forcing him into the back of the vehicle. They are then believed to have fled southbound on Michillinda Avenue. There was no additional information available on the victim or suspects involved.  Anyone with information on the kidnapping was asked to call the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7150.
PASADENA, CA
KGET

5th suspect arrested in connection to body found in Arizona

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth suspect sought out in the Sept. 23 alleged murder of a body found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., has been arrested. Police said Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Friday morning. Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Two men found with stab wounds in Pomona

Two men were stabbed early Friday morning in Pomona and were eventually taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in unknown condition. It's unclear what took place before that led up to the stabbing. Pomona Police Department officers responded to the 487 block of East Kingsley Avenue after receiving a stabbing call just after 1 a.m.There is no information on the suspect responsible for this stabbing at this moment.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Key News Network

Burglary Suspect Located in Attic of Liquor Store

Chino, San Bernardino County, CA: A burglary suspect was located in the attic of a liquor store and eventually taken into custody by police early Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022. Chino Police Department received a burglar alarm around 12:50 a.m. from Village Liquor Store on the 4100 block of Riverside Drive in the city of Chino.
CHINO, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for suspect who shot a 60-year-old man at a street takeover

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 60-year-old man during a street takeover.The shooting happened on Sept. 18 at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and 48th Street in South L.A. According to the LAPD, the suspect was a spectator at the takeover and got into an altercation with someone else watching the sideshow. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot three times at the other spectator that was running away. Instead of hitting the man he was in an altercation with he struck a 60-year-old man in the back. Police said the victim was walking past the street takeover while on the way home.Officers said the suspect is a 5'11" Hispanic man and weighs about 170 pounds. They believe he is about 18 years old with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored short sleeve T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.Those with information on the shooting should contact the LAPD at (213) 786-5414 or (213) 910-8703. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website https://lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Juvenile Shot at Apartment Complex in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A wounded male was transported to the hospital by ambulance after being shot at an apartment complex Wednesday night, Oct. 5, in the city of Pomona. The police department confirmed the victim was a juvenile. Pomona PD officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded...
POMONA, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act

The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
foxla.com

Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck

LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Ontario Man Barricades Himself inside Vehicle after Allegedly Murdering Woman

An Ontario man was arrested for murder after he allegedly barricaded himself in a vehicle outside the home where the incident took place. It took Ontario police negotiators about three hours to successfully remove Allen Kao, 50, from the parked vehicle. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries and will be booked for murder once he received medical clearance, according to Ontario police.
ONTARIO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four men, including one from Fontana, are arrested on armed robbery charge following short pursuit

Four men, including one from Fontana, were arrested after a pursuit following an armed robbery in Redlands on Oct. 5, according to the Redlands Police Department. Responding officers arrived to see three men running out of the T-Mobile store at 10040 Alabama Street and get into a waiting vehicle in front of the store. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, a short pursuit ensued until the vehicle collided into a median in a nearby parking lot.
REDLANDS, CA
KTLA.com

30-year-old man arrested for string of armed robberies in Perris

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Perris Wednesday after a string of armed robberies, the Riverside County Sheriff said in a news release. The robberies occurred over the course of two hours, between 5:40 p.m. and 7:36 p.m. in various areas of the city. Victims of the robberies told authorities...
PERRIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy