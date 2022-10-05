Read full article on original website
Group of teens arrested for attempted murder in Riverside County shootings
Two 18-year-old men and a group of juveniles have been arrested for attempted murder after shootings in Riverside County. On Oct. 1, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 63000 block of Landon Lane in Thermal. While responding to the scene, a second report of shots fired […]
2 wounded following shooting in Florence-Firestone area
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened a little before 4:15 p.m. near 103rd street. They were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a person shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a woman, in her 60s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A second victim, a male, was also reportedly nearby on Juniper and 102nd Street. He also received a non-life-threatening wound.Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, police were not immediately sure if the two incidents were connected, despite receiving calls to report both shootings at the same time. No suspect information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
vvng.com
Man robbed at gunpoint while in his car at the Rancho Seneca apartments in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint while in his car at the Rancho Seneca Apartments. It happened on October 6, 2022, at about 4:29 am, in the 14700 block of Seneca Road in Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the...
vvng.com
No foul play found after homicide investigation at a home in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said no foul play was found after a 36-year-old man died at a home in Victorville. It happened on October 5, 2022, at about 10:30 am, in the 14900 block of Sorrel Road. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG...
Authorities seeking kidnapping victim, suspects in Pasadena
Authorities are seeking the victim and pair of suspect allegedly involved in an apparent kidnapping in Pasadena. In a press release, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a series of photos showing the suspects and their vehicle related to the incident. According to deputies, the incident occurred Thursday afternoon as a Hispanic male, reportedly in his 30s, was walking southbound on the west sidewalk of Pasadena Boulevard, when two people, both male Hispanics expected to be in their 20s, exited a silver 2008 Infiniti G35 and attacked the man. They allegedly knocked him to the ground, rendering him unconscious before forcing him into the back of the vehicle. They are then believed to have fled southbound on Michillinda Avenue. There was no additional information available on the victim or suspects involved. Anyone with information on the kidnapping was asked to call the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7150.
5th suspect arrested in connection to body found in Arizona
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth suspect sought out in the Sept. 23 alleged murder of a body found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., has been arrested. Police said Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Friday morning. Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant […]
Two men found with stab wounds in Pomona
Two men were stabbed early Friday morning in Pomona and were eventually taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in unknown condition. It's unclear what took place before that led up to the stabbing. Pomona Police Department officers responded to the 487 block of East Kingsley Avenue after receiving a stabbing call just after 1 a.m.There is no information on the suspect responsible for this stabbing at this moment.
2 Wounded Men, 1 Elderly, Transported to Hospital After Stabbing in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles, CA: Pomona Police officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 1:14 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, of a stabbing of two males on the 400 block East of Kingsley Avenue in the city of Pomona. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters located...
Burglary Suspect Located in Attic of Liquor Store
Chino, San Bernardino County, CA: A burglary suspect was located in the attic of a liquor store and eventually taken into custody by police early Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022. Chino Police Department received a burglar alarm around 12:50 a.m. from Village Liquor Store on the 4100 block of Riverside Drive in the city of Chino.
Police searching for suspect who shot a 60-year-old man at a street takeover
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 60-year-old man during a street takeover.The shooting happened on Sept. 18 at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and 48th Street in South L.A. According to the LAPD, the suspect was a spectator at the takeover and got into an altercation with someone else watching the sideshow. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot three times at the other spectator that was running away. Instead of hitting the man he was in an altercation with he struck a 60-year-old man in the back. Police said the victim was walking past the street takeover while on the way home.Officers said the suspect is a 5'11" Hispanic man and weighs about 170 pounds. They believe he is about 18 years old with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored short sleeve T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.Those with information on the shooting should contact the LAPD at (213) 786-5414 or (213) 910-8703. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website https://lacrimestoppers.org.
Juvenile Shot at Apartment Complex in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A wounded male was transported to the hospital by ambulance after being shot at an apartment complex Wednesday night, Oct. 5, in the city of Pomona. The police department confirmed the victim was a juvenile. Pomona PD officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded...
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
vvng.com
Michael Myers detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 57-year-old man named Michael Myers was detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 8:31 a.m., deputies and detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department executed the warrant at a residence in the 13000 block of Kiowa Road.
vvng.com
Convicted felon arrested for burglary after stealing a bicycle in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old previously convicted felon was arrested for burglary after stealing a bicycle in Apple Valley. It happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 2:18 p.m., in the 18000 block of Nowata Road for a burglary report. Sheriff’s officials said the 58-year-old male victim...
crimevoice.com
Ontario Man Barricades Himself inside Vehicle after Allegedly Murdering Woman
An Ontario man was arrested for murder after he allegedly barricaded himself in a vehicle outside the home where the incident took place. It took Ontario police negotiators about three hours to successfully remove Allen Kao, 50, from the parked vehicle. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries and will be booked for murder once he received medical clearance, according to Ontario police.
vvng.com
55-year-old Victorville man arrested after making threats with airsoft guns
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 55-year-old Victorville man was arrested after he made threats of violence with his airsoft guns. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., deputies responded to a man brandishing firearms at a residence on the 13000 block of Sunchief Court in Victorville. Deputies...
Fontana Herald News
Four men, including one from Fontana, are arrested on armed robbery charge following short pursuit
Four men, including one from Fontana, were arrested after a pursuit following an armed robbery in Redlands on Oct. 5, according to the Redlands Police Department. Responding officers arrived to see three men running out of the T-Mobile store at 10040 Alabama Street and get into a waiting vehicle in front of the store. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, a short pursuit ensued until the vehicle collided into a median in a nearby parking lot.
KTLA.com
30-year-old man arrested for string of armed robberies in Perris
A 30-year-old man was arrested in Perris Wednesday after a string of armed robberies, the Riverside County Sheriff said in a news release. The robberies occurred over the course of two hours, between 5:40 p.m. and 7:36 p.m. in various areas of the city. Victims of the robberies told authorities...
Wild video shows woman driving SUV on 405 Freeway with front tire missing, trunk open
A witness' cellphone video shows a woman driving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Orange County -- with one of the vehicle's front tires missing and the trunk wide open.
