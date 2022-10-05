ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

wtaw.com

Bryan Texas Utilities Update on WTAW

Megan Brown, BTU Energy Account Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about how drought impacts BTU, taking generation offline, Public Power Week, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Texas Utilities Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD Update on WTAW

Bryan ISD School Board President Mark McCall visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the district’s request to rezone land for the new maintenance and transportation complex. Listen to “BISD Board President Mark McCall on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker. Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine visits with WTAW’s...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Fire Department Update on WTAW

Fire Marshal Eric Dotson and Community Outreach Specialist Meghan Reed visit with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Fire Prevention Month, smoke detectors, common household extinguishers, upcoming fire department events, and more during their appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, October 7, 2022. Listen to “College Station Fire Department Update on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hope Gathering offers support to widows in Bryan, College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it’s your partner in life. Hope Gathering seeks to offer support for widows to help them find hope and healing. “Hope Gathering is a community of widows that we meet together to offer them encouragement and...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Learns The Results Of A State Security Inspection

Bryan ISD school board members were told this week that state inspectors were at an unidentified campus last week conducting a safety check as required by new regulations following the mass shooting in Uvalde. BISD’s maintenance and operations director Ron Clary said inspectors found an undisclosed problem, and that a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Changes are coming to E William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation tells KBTX work will begin Tuesday on FM 158 (E William Joel Bryan Parkway) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6. “This project will improve safety and traffic flow by installing center medians on the west and east ends including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park,” said TxDOT spokesman Bobby Colwell. “In addition, sidewalks, shared use paths, and accessible routes installed along the corridor will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment.”
BRYAN, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Freshman Class President candidate appeals disqualification

Editor's note: This story was updated since initial publication to correct a misattribution. Unofficial results for the fall 2022 Student Government Association election were announced on Friday, Sept. 30, with agribusiness Freshman Class President candidate Colton Whisenant receiving 550 votes, the most votes for freshman class president. However, Whisenant was disqualified by the Election Commission, resulting in the unofficial election of forensic investigative sciences freshman Briani Plancarte-Saenz.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
cbs19.tv

Blue Bell bringing back popular flavor for holiday season

BRENHAM, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, which means that Blue Bell Ice Cream is reintroducing one of its popular holiday flavors. Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream that consists of dark chocolate chunks and pieces of peppermint bark. The flavor is now available in...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
BRYAN, TX
Click2Houston.com

26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA

BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY

A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX

