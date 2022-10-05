Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
Bryan Texas Utilities Update on WTAW
Megan Brown, BTU Energy Account Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about how drought impacts BTU, taking generation offline, Public Power Week, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Texas Utilities Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD Update on WTAW
Bryan ISD School Board President Mark McCall visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the district’s request to rezone land for the new maintenance and transportation complex. Listen to “BISD Board President Mark McCall on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker. Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine visits with WTAW’s...
wtaw.com
College Station Fire Department Update on WTAW
Fire Marshal Eric Dotson and Community Outreach Specialist Meghan Reed visit with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Fire Prevention Month, smoke detectors, common household extinguishers, upcoming fire department events, and more during their appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, October 7, 2022. Listen to “College Station Fire Department Update on...
KBTX.com
Hope Gathering offers support to widows in Bryan, College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it’s your partner in life. Hope Gathering seeks to offer support for widows to help them find hope and healing. “Hope Gathering is a community of widows that we meet together to offer them encouragement and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Learns The Results Of A State Security Inspection
Bryan ISD school board members were told this week that state inspectors were at an unidentified campus last week conducting a safety check as required by new regulations following the mass shooting in Uvalde. BISD’s maintenance and operations director Ron Clary said inspectors found an undisclosed problem, and that a...
wtaw.com
Bryan’s Police Chief Says A Mayoral Candidate’s Campaign Ad That The Department Is Being Defunded Is Not True
Bryan’s police chief says a radio advertisement from a mayoral candidate that BPD has been defunded is wrong. Eric Buske, who contacted WTAW News after hearing the ad, says he has not been contacted by the candidate about BPD’s budget. The chief, who is in his 13th year,...
KBTX.com
As Texas continues to prioritize school safety, Bryan ISD receives its first audit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School safety is being reassessed across the nation following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, and Texas has taken another step in ensuring its students’ safety with Governor Greg Abbott’s appointment of the Texas Education Agency’s first Chief of School Safety and Security.
RELATED PEOPLE
KBTX.com
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South
Southern Living revealed its "Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list.
KBTX.com
Changes are coming to E William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation tells KBTX work will begin Tuesday on FM 158 (E William Joel Bryan Parkway) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6. “This project will improve safety and traffic flow by installing center medians on the west and east ends including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park,” said TxDOT spokesman Bobby Colwell. “In addition, sidewalks, shared use paths, and accessible routes installed along the corridor will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment.”
Battalion Texas AM
Freshman Class President candidate appeals disqualification
Editor's note: This story was updated since initial publication to correct a misattribution. Unofficial results for the fall 2022 Student Government Association election were announced on Friday, Sept. 30, with agribusiness Freshman Class President candidate Colton Whisenant receiving 550 votes, the most votes for freshman class president. However, Whisenant was disqualified by the Election Commission, resulting in the unofficial election of forensic investigative sciences freshman Briani Plancarte-Saenz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19.tv
Blue Bell bringing back popular flavor for holiday season
BRENHAM, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, which means that Blue Bell Ice Cream is reintroducing one of its popular holiday flavors. Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream that consists of dark chocolate chunks and pieces of peppermint bark. The flavor is now available in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gene Stallings, former coach of Alabama, Texas A&M, shares thought on Saturday showdown
One of the hottest topics of the preseason was the conflict and harsh words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that took center stage in the national media. Former Texas A&M and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings had some thoughts on that ahead of the showdown between the two squads.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaw.com
College Station Man Arrested For Throwing An Ax At A College Station Police Officer
The results have been released of an officer involved shooting in College Station that took place more than two weeks ago. According to CSPD social media, officers responded the morning of September 19 to a report of a man hallucinating inside a home. One of the officers was met by...
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
Does Texas A&M have any reason to believe they can upset Alabama again?
After last year’s monumental upset in College Station, it is going to take more than a prayer or two for Texas A&M to put together a winning streak over SEC West division rival Alabama. Not to say that last year’s incredible home upset was a fluke, but don’t count...
wtaw.com
Report: Texas A&M’s Johnson Has Broken Thumb, Could be out for Season
ESPN Radio host Ian Fitzsimmons tweeted Thursday that Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has a broken thumb on his throwing hand and could miss the rest of the season. Johnson injured the hand during the Aggies 42-24 loss to Mississippi State on October 1st. Sophomore Haynes King, who began the...
Comments / 0