ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39QlNC_0iN32tIS00

The Princess Royal took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City.

Anne was ushered to the ferry’s pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbour on Tuesday escorted by police boats.

A fireboat greeted the ferry with a water display just before docking, according to silive.com.

The ferry trip came after Anne was given a tour of Staten Island’s National Lighthouse Museum.

The visit included an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, on the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents.

Anne attended a luncheon in Manhattan after the ferry trip and praised the lighthouse museum in a speech.

“The lighthouse still has a really important part to play,” she said.

“The story that goes with lighthouses and how we got here is just as important, and (the) museum has made an astonishing impact in telling that story.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards

Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.

When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘All we see is failures’: Construction resumes at Lighthouse Point, but North Shore residents doubt its completion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If the Lighthouse Point project in St. George was built according to its original fundamental plan, North Shore residents would have benefitted from the $250 million mixed-use space for the past five years, and the neighborhood would have been enhanced with new office space, a few restaurants and a much-needed supermarket. But more than 60 months after the property’s developer first broke ground, there is no luxury apartment building. There is no retail oasis. And there is no evidence of the proposed Westin Hotel.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
City
Staten Island, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
Commercial Observer

Luxury Developer to Pay $2.6M for Underpaying Staffers

Developer Heatherwood Luxury Rentals reached an about $2.6 million settlement with New York City after an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James found Heatherwood underpaid its 24 building service workers at two apartment properties in Brooklyn and Queens. The two buildings — 27-03 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens,...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Subway service resumes in Manhattan after someone sprays unknown substance

NEW YORK -- Subways are back up and running in Midtown and Lower Manhattan after police say someone sprayed an unknown substance during a dispute. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on a platform at Union Square. Police said the substance caused several passengers to become sick, including vomiting and coughing. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The N‌‌/Q‌‌/R‌‌/W‌‌/4‌‌/5‌‌/6‌ lines were suspended, and L trains were not running in Manhattan. The MTA said the NYPD and FDNY determined it was safe to resume service. "Following a short suspension of service on lines serving Union Square due to FDNY and NYPD response at that station, regular service has resumed. The cause of the incident leading to that response appears isolated," the agency said in a statement.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Island Ferry#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#To The Lighthouse#What To Do#Travel Info#The Isle Of Wight#The Lighthouse Museum
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
BROOKLYN, NY
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC

With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

Sprawling Hamptons estate ‘La Dune’ listed for $150 million

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The recent relisting of an oceanfront compound in Southampton could become the priciest real estate ever sold in an exclusive string of seaside communities popular among New York City’s most affluent residents. According to CNBC, owner Louise Blouin, an art magazine publisher and collector, has...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Frank Mastropolo

Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops

"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Little-known landlord transfers $380M portfolio to children

Succession can be a messy affair in real estate. To avoid that, the Elghanayans, of Rockrose Development fame, used a coin flip to parcel out properties among three siblings. That worked a lot better than the more traditional methods used by the Milstein family, heirs of Sol Goldman and the Harry Helmsley’s survivors, all of whom ended up in long legal battles over who would inherit what.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel

Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
BRONX, NY
The US Sun

Panic at Union Square after ‘unknown substance’ causes passengers to cough and vomit and cops shut down station

AN unknown substance that was released on a subway platform caused several straphangers to vomit and cough uncontrollably. The terrifying incident unfolded inside Manhattan's 14 Street-Union Square subway station just after 10am on Friday. The New York City Police Department said first responders observed several sick passengers vomiting and coughing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
160K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy