South Korea Captures Key Terra Member, Do Kwon Still On The Run?
According to a report from CNBC, South Korean authorities apprehended Terra’s Head of General Affairs, Yu Mo, as part of their investigation against Do Kwon and the LUNA debacle. The suspect was captured without an arrest warrant to prevent him from fleeing the country. Mo is one of the...
McDonald Set To Accept Payments In Tether And Bitcoin In Lugana, Switzerland
The American multinational fast food chain McDonald’s has started accepting payments in Bitcoin and Tether in Switzerland’s city of Lugana, populated by around 63,000 people. The announcement comes in a tweet by Bitcoin magazine on October 3. And it posted a video in which a customer ordered food using McDonald’s kiosk and paid for it using a digital wallet app on mobile. The credit card machine used to scan the QR code to proceed with payment was labeled with Bitcoin and Tether.
Access To Crypto Exchange OKX Is Blocked In Russia – Here’s Why
The Russian government reportedly blacklisted OKX’s IP address on Wednesday for possible illegal activity related to a violation of Article 15.3 of Russia’s information law, reports said. According to Roskomnadzor, Russia’s internet censorship regulator, the Seychelles-registered cryptocurrency exchange disclosed information associated with “financial pyramid activities.”. Roskomnadzor...
Bad Actors Penetrate Bitcoin Backed DeFi Protocol And Steal $1 Million
Recently, Sovryn, a Bitcoin-based DeFi protocol, lost $1 million in digital assets through a hack. The hacker executed the attack through price manipulation and carted away $1 million in crypto, including 44.93 RBTC and 211,045 USDT. The incessant hack attacks on crypto platforms have become a plague in the crypto...
Don’t Call It A Hack: Crypto Reacts To The Binance Smart Chain Exploit And Halt
Was the Binance Smart Chain hacked? In the following article, you’ll find Changpeng Zhao’s exact words about the incident. Everybody else’s opinions, though, are about the halting of the chain. Most people are unaware of what Bitcoinist told you a year ago: the Binance Smart Chain is centralized and advertised as such. It’s not a secret. It’s that blockchain’s main characteristic.
Promising cryptos to watch out for: Hex Coin (HEX), Uniswap (UNI) and Chronoly.io (CRNO)
The year 2022 has been a turmoil for the cryptocurrency market where major players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) experienced dwindling fortunes. However, despite the downturn, some unique cryptos have shown promising growth and value-addition. These include the first-ever Certificate of Deposit in crypto: Hex coin (HEX), the largest decentralized exchange for ETH Tokens: Uniswap (UNI), and the premiere luxury watch-based crypto investment platform: Chronoly.io (CRNO). Among these, Chronoly.io has gained a whopping 690% in price through the three stages of its presale. Investors have shown overwhelming interest in Chronoly.io, as all the CRNO tokens stand sold out before its presale could conclude. Let’s understand why these projects look promising.
SEC Crackdown On Kim Kardashian, Crypto Like Uniglo.io, Bitcoin, and Cosmos Stay Unaffected
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has recently been ordered to pay $1.26million to settle a dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission after it emerged she was allegedly paid to promote EMAX tokens without disclosing the payment. Kardashian also agreed not to promote digital assets for three years. While this...
Will FTX Grab The Opportunity To Buy Celsius Assets As Final Bid Date Nears
Due to the long bearish reign, the crypto industry recorded several bankruptcy calamities in some crypto firms, Celsius happened to be one of the failing firms battling bankruptcy hearings. But it seems the Celsius Network would pack up for good this time. It has set dates for Auctioning its assets.
With Mastercard’s Crypto Secure, BNB and Uniglo.io Can Integrate Extra Security Into Their Vaults For The Future
The payment giant Mastercard is moving into the cryptocurrency market with force after launching a new software designed to pinpoint fraudulent transactions coming from crypto exchanges. This kind of action signifies the acceptance of cryptocurrency into the general public, that will be driven by large institutions. Crypto Secure Software. This...
