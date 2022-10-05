Spotsylvania Sheriff looking for check fraud suspect

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.

According to police, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the woman pictured used a stolen ID from Albemarle County to pass fraudulent checks and several banks across Spotsylvania County.

According to police, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the woman pictured used a stolen ID from Albemarle County to pass fraudulent checks and several banks across Spotsylvania County. (Photo: Spotsylvania Sheriff)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to any of the incidents of check fraud is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.