Spotsylvania County, VA

Spotsylvania Sheriff looking for check fraud suspect

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.

According to police, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the woman pictured used a stolen ID from Albemarle County to pass fraudulent checks and several banks across Spotsylvania County.

According to police, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the woman pictured used a stolen ID from Albemarle County to pass fraudulent checks and several banks across Spotsylvania County. (Photo: Spotsylvania Sheriff)
Newport News man caught trying to bring loaded gun onto Richmond International Airport flight

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to any of the incidents of check fraud is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.

WOODBRIDGE, VA
