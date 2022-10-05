Spotsylvania Sheriff looking for check fraud suspect
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.
According to police, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the woman pictured used a stolen ID from Albemarle County to pass fraudulent checks and several banks across Spotsylvania County.Newport News man caught trying to bring loaded gun onto Richmond International Airport flight
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to any of the incidents of check fraud is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0