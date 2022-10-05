ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Hot 99.1

Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree

It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033

Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
lbmjournal.com

Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation

According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting

With Congressional, State Senate and Assembly district lines redrawn, don’t assume you’ll be voting on the same races on Nov. 8 that you have previously. For State Assembly, for instance, if you’re in the City of Glens Falls, your race is between incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner and Republican challenger David Catalfamo.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy Planning to Seek Fourth Term In Office

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says that he's currently planning to seek a fourth term as leader of the Electric City. McCarthy says that he likes the job and the progress that his administration has been making. McCarthy, who is a Democrat, is going to make a more formal announcement about his political future in January. The 66-year-old was first elected back in November 2011 when he defeated former Union College President Roger Hull by just 89 votes.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”

The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
ALBANY, NY
theoldmotor.com

1960: State Street Schenectady New York

This view of State St. in Schenectady, NY, was taken at 2:15 p.m. on May 3, 1960, as the City took part in Operation Alert, a nationwide civil defense exercise. At that time, the Civil Defense sirens went off, and a few minutes later, all the pedestrians and the vehicles in the travel lanes on State St. cleared the thoroughfare and the people took cover in Civil Defense shelters and other structures.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Block 75 student housing leaves residents without running water for days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since Monday, residents at the Block 75 student housing complex on Washington Avenue have been without running water, and by day four on Thursday, tensions are running high. “No solution, no compensation, no apology, and it just keeps on happening over and over again,” says one anonymous student, nicknamed “L”. The […]
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady

A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Reimagining Wilton Mall with 382 Luxury Apartments & Townhomes

WILTON — A proposal initiated last year that would see the development of nearly 400 apartments and townhouses alongside the Wilton Mall continues on its path forward. The parties behind the development proposal recently launched the website “Reimagine Wilton Mall” that points to a detailed timeline of upcoming public meetings with local and regional officials for the purpose of seeking approval for the project.
WILTON, NY
