Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Upstate New York Brothers Caught ‘Train Surfing’ In New York City
Train surfing is unfortunately exactly what you are thinking. And yes it's very dangerous. Two brothers from the Captial Region are accused of surfing on top of a subway in New York City. Brothers From Captial Region Caught Subway Surfing in Queens, New York. Drew Hogan, 21 of Wilton, New...
Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree
It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
glensfallschronicle.com
Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033
Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lbmjournal.com
Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation
According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
glensfallschronicle.com
Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting
With Congressional, State Senate and Assembly district lines redrawn, don’t assume you’ll be voting on the same races on Nov. 8 that you have previously. For State Assembly, for instance, if you’re in the City of Glens Falls, your race is between incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner and Republican challenger David Catalfamo.
NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns
New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19.
WRGB
Saratoga County DA Karen Heggen responds to challenger's NXIVM criticisms
Saratoga County, NY (WRGB) — With the midterm election approaching, the race for Saratoga County District Attorney took a turn on Thursday, as challenger (D) Michael Phillips called a press conference, with a soap opera star, to criticize incumbent (R) Karen Heggen regarding the NXIVM sex cult. For years,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy Planning to Seek Fourth Term In Office
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says that he's currently planning to seek a fourth term as leader of the Electric City. McCarthy says that he likes the job and the progress that his administration has been making. McCarthy, who is a Democrat, is going to make a more formal announcement about his political future in January. The 66-year-old was first elected back in November 2011 when he defeated former Union College President Roger Hull by just 89 votes.
Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”
The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
theoldmotor.com
1960: State Street Schenectady New York
This view of State St. in Schenectady, NY, was taken at 2:15 p.m. on May 3, 1960, as the City took part in Operation Alert, a nationwide civil defense exercise. At that time, the Civil Defense sirens went off, and a few minutes later, all the pedestrians and the vehicles in the travel lanes on State St. cleared the thoroughfare and the people took cover in Civil Defense shelters and other structures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drivers In Colonie Take Matters In Their Own Hands At RR Crossing!
It's a beautiful day in the Capital Region with blue skies and temps hitting the 70's this afternoon! Nothing can slow us down today, right? Well if you are traveling through Colonie you might have hit an unexpected snag that derailed you and might still be an issue. Some commuters...
Block 75 student housing leaves residents without running water for days
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since Monday, residents at the Block 75 student housing complex on Washington Avenue have been without running water, and by day four on Thursday, tensions are running high. “No solution, no compensation, no apology, and it just keeps on happening over and over again,” says one anonymous student, nicknamed “L”. The […]
Stillwater Man Competing for Best Mullet In the Country? Vote Here!
Scott Salvadore of Stillwater made it to the Top 25 Mane Event in the USA Mullet Championships and you can help him get to #1! The voting is underway! Click the button below to support our Capital Region neighbor. Voting for the USA Mullet Championship is open now through Tuesday...
Some Rotterdam residencies ordered to boil water
The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has issued a boil water order for multiple residencies in the town of Rotterdam.
OGS auctioning off surplus warehouse items in Albany
The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off various surplus warehouse equipment in Albany. The auction is set for October 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Harriman State Campus at 1220 Washington Avenue.
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
Upstate Nostalgia For Sale: Water Slide World Listing Shocks Fans
Capital Region summers haven’t been the same since Water Slide World closed in 2018. Not only are our sliding and gliding quotas way down, but the absolutely iconic jingle hasn’t been heard on the airwaves for five years. Things didn’t get any better for park devotees after a...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Reimagining Wilton Mall with 382 Luxury Apartments & Townhomes
WILTON — A proposal initiated last year that would see the development of nearly 400 apartments and townhouses alongside the Wilton Mall continues on its path forward. The parties behind the development proposal recently launched the website “Reimagine Wilton Mall” that points to a detailed timeline of upcoming public meetings with local and regional officials for the purpose of seeking approval for the project.
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0