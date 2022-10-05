ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Anthony Davis
Darvin Ham
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday's Malika Andrews News

Malika Andrews continues to climb up the ladder at ESPN. On Friday, it was announced that she'll host the NBA Countdown studio show every Wednesday during the 2022-23 season. Andrews filled in for Mike Greenberg at times during last season. That experience should make it a smooth transition for her.
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Yardbarker

Report reveals identity of Celtics staffer who had affair with Ime Udoka

One media outlet on Thursday published a story that revealed the identify of the Boston Celtics employee who had an affair with Ime Udoka. According to a report from the Daily Mail, a 34-year-old woman who held the role as team services manager for the Celtics was having an affair with Udoka. The report says the affair was “consensual, short lived, and had ended by the time investigators got involved.”
BOSTON, MA
silverscreenandroll.com

F Them Trades

Yes, it's true - after only 2 pre-season games, I've decided that - unless they get a "no brainer" deal - the Lakers best move for both now and the future is just to sit on their picks. "BALDERDASH!", you say. "F them picks! The Lebron James Era won't last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Fitting Russ In

Over the past week, the Lakers' social media has been flooded with content ranging from LeBron James practicing in a Lobos-branded headband, Anthony Davis placing large bets at a blackjack table in Temecula, and media day head shots of yet another brand-new supporting cast around the Lakers’ superstars. We even a 2nd edition of the "360" photo of AD, LeBron, and yes - Russell Westbrook. Despite a summer of public finger-pointing, firing his agent, and constant trade rumors, Russ is still a Laker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Jay Williams: Dray might be heading into final Dubs season

Draymond Green reportedly “forcefully struck” teammate Jordan Poole at Warriors practice Wednesday, a story that took a life of its own on NBA Twitter. ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes the tension could stem from both players' eligibility for contract extensions, a situation in which the Warriors might have to choose which player sticks around for the long term.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

