BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC
Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
BBC
Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say
The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
BBC
Alleged US fugitive has tattoos photographed to establish identity
An alleged fugitive facing extradition from Scotland to the US has had photos of his tattoos taken in prison as part of a bid to establish his identity. US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, who is said to have faked his own death to escape charges there. However, the...
BBC
Peter Tobin: Serial killer dies in hospital, aged 76
Serial killer Peter Tobin has died in hospital, at the age of 76. He was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He was also serving life terms at HMP Edinburgh for the murders...
BBC
Delhi: India 11-year-old alleges rape in school toilet by seniors
Police in India are investigating allegations that an 11-year-old schoolgirl has been gangraped by two senior students in the school toilet. The alleged assault happened in July but came to light on Thursday after it was highlighted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The DCW has sought an inquiry...
BBC
CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
BBC
Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties
A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt in court over shared photos
A civilian police worker has appeared in court accused of sharing photographs of the dead body of a teenager. Lewis Williams, 18, was found dead on a railway line in Slough, Berkshire, on 21 June. Joshua Tilt, 31, from Birmingham, who was working as a British Transport Police contact handler,...
BBC
Loud radio made lorry driver unaware he killed biker in Nitshill
A lorry driver's radio was so loud he was unaware he had killed a biker, a court has heard. Alistair Campbell, 43, hit 62-year-old George Glasgow while changing lanes approaching traffic lights on the B773 in Nitshill, Glasgow, in August 2020. Mr Glasgow's motorbike was pushed along the road while...
BBC
Tamim Ian Habimana stabbing: One boy guilty of revenge killing
A youth has been found guilty of the "revenge" killing of a 15-year-old boy who was attacked in the street with a knife, an umbrella and a rounders bat. Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed in the heart in Woolwich, south east London, in July 2021. A boy, 16, was found...
BBC
Michael McDonagh: Family make appeal after funeral
The family of a man who died at a holiday park have made a renewed appeal for information after his funeral took place. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands in August after an altercation involving a group of people. His family have been critical of...
BBC
Llanelli fraudster made £28k by taking 150 driving tests
A woman earned more than £28,000 by illegally sitting driving tests for other people. Inderjeet Kaur, 30, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, admitted taking about 150 theory and practical tests between 2018 and 2020. Kaur was ordered to pay £27,614 and court costs of £156 within three months, or face a...
BBC
Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
BBC
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett ends with no evidence found
A search for the last victim of the Moors murderers has been completed with no evidence of human remains being found, police have said. Greater Manchester Police began searching Saddleworth Moor on Friday after detectives received information from an author and investigator. The force said the search had now ended.
BBC
Reece Radford: Man, 26, stabbed in Sheffield city centre dies
A 26-year-old man who was stabbed in Sheffield a week ago has died from his injuries. South Yorkshire Police said Reece Radford was attacked in the early hours of 29 September on Arundel Gate in the city centre and died on Tuesday. A post-mortem examination found he died from a...
BBC
Noah Donohoe: PPS reviews case for corporate manslaughter
A case of corporate manslaughter in connection with the death of the schoolboy Noah Donohoe is currently being reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS). Earlier this year, the PPS decided not to proceed with the case against the Department for Infrastructure. The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm...
BBC
Doctor who abused position for drugs gets suspended sentence
A doctor who abused his position as a GP to obtain prescription drugs has been given a suspended prison sentence. Dr Peter Sabherwal, 57, whose address was given as Campbell Surgery in Quarry Road, Dungannon, admitted seven counts of possessing Diazepam on various dates between 2014 and 2015. He further...
