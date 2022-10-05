ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

beachconnection.net

Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, this article is for your because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Oregon that are definitely worth visiting and are a great choice for both a quick stop as well as for a longer vacation.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 10/6 – Oregon Governor Candidates Debate on TV Tonight; Train Derailment In KF Train Yard, County Thanks Long Time Employees Serving Community in Ceremony

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
OREGON STATE
Florence, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Spanish Galleon Discovery: Meet Those Involved at Nehalem Event

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Earlier this year, the Oregon coast exploded onto the international scene and limelight with the discovery of a lifetime: parts of a Spanish galleon were found near Manzanita. For more than 300 years, bits and pieces of this legend were washing up around Nehalem Bay beaches, and stories of such a ship went back well into the recesses of native people's oral histories. (Above, Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo: the timbers were found somewhere near these sea caves, near Manzanita)
MANZANITA, OR
KCBY

Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Fall Colors Excursions Start on Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad

(Wheeler, Oregon) – Fall is in the air, in spite of the warmer-than-usual conditions, and the fact fall colors are running late. However, that won't stop the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) as it begins its Fall Splendor Excursion around the Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay area this week, twisting and weaving around ancient tracks around the backwoods wonders of this particularly colorful chunk of coastline. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WHEELER, OR
yachatsnews.com

Owners of Gibson Farms in Lincoln County learn to take advantage of location, while trying to fight off blueberry-eating pigeons

SILETZ — As an island of agriculture in a sea of timber production, the owners of Gibson Farms have learned to take advantage of the operation’s distinctive circumstances. A hook-shaped bend in the Siletz River has blessed the 200-acre farm with a rare stretch of flat, open ground in an otherwise forested, mountainous landscape.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 3rd report in a week

(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are investigating another elk poaching case. It’s at least the third one announced in the past week. OSP said it’s looking for...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 10/5 – Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment, FEMA Housing Issues in Phoenix

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment. One of the suspects accused of abusing animals at his business,...
GRANTS PASS, OR
q13fox.com

1 killed, 5 hurt in fire at Oregon retirement center

ST. HELENS, Ore. - One person was killed and five others hurt when in a fire at a retirement center in Oregon just after midnight Wednesday. FOX 12 Oregon reports that Columbia River Fire & Rescue was called to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center. Nearly 30 people were evacuated from the center and six of them had to be pulled out by firefighters.
SAINT HELENS, OR
philomathnews.com

Oregon governor signs pact with West Coast leaders to transition region to 100% clean electricity

Three West Coast governors and a Canadian premier signed a pact to make the region the first on the continent to transition to 100% clean electricity and a low-carbon economy. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco on Thursday morning to sign the pact, which includes commitments to create policies, investments and interstate projects that will end each state’s dependency on fossil fuels and create new green energy jobs in the coming decades.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Temporary Road Closure, Oct. 7

City of Coos Bay release – S. 4th Street – The City has contracted with Coast Pavement Maintenance for seal coat and restriping of S. 4th Street. This work will require S. 4th Street to be closed between Elrod and Golden Avenues on Saturday, October 8, 2022, as shown in the below map. Access will be provided to local residents. Please use caution when in the work zone. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator, Greg Hamblet, at (541) 269-1181, ext. 2201 or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 6

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Gold Beach in between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
GOLD BEACH, OR

