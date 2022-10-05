Read full article on original website
Scott English
3d ago
these radical lawmakers that are Republicans the rich pricks are going to say that because they can afford to put their kids through college what about the middle class
Reply(1)
2
Related
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Attorney General Issues Warning on Election Security
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says there will be heightened security for this fall's mid-term elections. After federal Justice officials briefed the country about election security on Tuesday, Kaul issued his own warning. The Democrat says that they'll be responding to anyone threatening other people at the polls, brandishing firearms near polling places, or confronting voters in the line.
DHS: Over 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their personal data exposed
MADISON, Wis. -- Over 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their private information exposed and potentially stolen, the Wisconsin Department of Health announced Friday.The exposed information included first and last name, date of birth, gender, county location, Wisconsin Medicaid member ID, and social security numbers.A presentation containing protected health information was posted to the DHS website as part of its meeting minutes.DHS says once it was notified of the incident, it immediately removed the meeting minutes from the website and replaced them with a version that did not include private information.The department sent notifications to members whose information may have been accessed and offered them free credit monitoring for one year.
tonemadison.com
We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else
Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
wpr.org
Wisconsin's Latino leaders say their voters need to be heard. Which party are they listening to?
In a swing state with a knack for close elections, political organizers are paying attention to Wisconsin's growing Latino population. And it's not just because they're a growing group. It's also because of their willingness to change their minds. "Latinos don't always neatly fit into the nation's two-party system," said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBUR
How the fight over mail-in ballots and election laws is playing out in Wisconsin
Absentee ballots are already on their way out to voters in Wisconsin, one of the most closely watched states in this year's midterm elections. Wisconsin has just about as many active registered voters right now as it did this time in 2020 — one sign that interest in voting next month is higher than usual for a midterm election.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Ron Johnson Unveils Abortion Referendum Question For Wisconsin Voters
Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says his proposed referendum on abortion is simple. Johnson, late Tuesday, released his suggestion for a ballot question that would allow voters in the state to decide on a new abortion law. “At what point does society have the responsibility to protect the...
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin lawmakers excuse themselves from abortion law debate
Since the Supreme Court decision, there have been many serious and difficult decisions about abortion. Moms have talked to their daughters, women have talked to their doctors, others have taken part in rallies. In Kansas, voters got to have a direct say on the matter when they rejected a measure that would have allowed that state’s legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortions outright. Michigan voters will decide in November if the state’s constitution should protect the right to a legal abortion. But in Wisconsin, abortion is not being talked about by our lawmakers. When Governor Evers called lawmakers into a special session to discuss abortion, they refused to do so and ended the meeting. They did the same yesterday when they were ordered into a special session to discuss changing Wisconsin’s constitution. The whole meeting lasted fifteen seconds. No action was taken, other than holding a sham meeting. Why can’t we even talk about Wisconsin’s abortion laws that haven’t been updated in more than 170 years? Especially when polls repeatedly show the public backing a woman’s right to abortion. Other states are taking matters into their own hands, as the Supreme Court suggested they do. Wisconsin lawmakers prefer to continue to stick their heads in the sand.
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state’s voter database.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issues warnings about voter intimidation
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The November midterm election is a month away and the Wisconsin Department of Justice is reminding people voter intimidation is illegal. When voters head to the polls, most want to cast their ballots and head home. “Wisconsinites should feel very comfortable going to their polling...
news8000.com
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
MADISON, Wis. — Jonny Hoffner hasn’t checked his mailbox in the past year without a knot in his stomach. A basket full of hundreds of documents in his and wife Michelle’s home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$10 million in ARPA money opens up for well owners
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for a new well compensation and well abandonment program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Applications will be accepted until the $10 million fund runs out. The new programs will assist well owners in tackling contamination and award grants...
Wis. Republicans quickly adjourn special session on abortion without discussion
Republican state lawmakers were defiant Tuesday in taking only seconds to gavel in and gavel out of a special session on abortion that was ordered by Governor Tony Evers.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DHS reports 6k+ new COVID cases, as the state surpasses 13.5k deaths
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,649,510 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,534 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total9/30/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,649,5101,643,442 (+6,068) Received one dose of vaccine3,819,280 (65.5%)3,817,556 (65.5%)
voiceofalexandria.com
As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access
RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
Tavern League endorses Michels in bid for governor
BARABOO, Wis. — The Tavern League of Wisconsin on Tuesday threw its support behind Republican Tim Michels as he hopes to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. During a campaign event at Square Tavern in Baraboo Tuesday afternoon, Tavern League members blasted Evers for the COVID-19 restrictions he implemented early in the pandemic which they argued caused serious harm to their businesses.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay-based business accused of refusing to provide service to person with HIV, agrees to settlement
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A business that offers in-home caregiving services across northeast Wisconsin reportedly settled a claim that it refused to give services to someone with HIV. According to the Department of Justice, Helping Hands Caregivers LLC reached a settlement to resolve allegations regarding the company refusing...
wizmnews.com
Republican-led Legislature gavels in-out of another Wisconsin Gov. Evers special session
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature took mere seconds Tuesday to reject Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban, even as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson voiced support for letting the people decide the issue.
Comments / 4