Alberta Becomes The First Canadian Province To Regulate Psychedelics-Assisted Therapy. As of January 2023, Canada’s 4th largest province will be the first to offer supervised treatments involving psychedelic substances such as psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, mescaline, DMT and ketamine to those among its 4.5 million population suffering from mental health disorders.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO