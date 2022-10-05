ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

This Acid Found In Cannabis Is 'Much More Potent Than Cannabinoids,' Says 'Father Of Cannabis Research' Dr. Raphael Mechoulam

Professor Raphael Mechoulam, also known as the “father of cannabis research,” revealed his latest discovery, cannabidiolic acid methyl ester (EPM301), in 2020. The introduction of this new, patented compound (synthetic, fully stable acid-based cannabinoid molecules) caused a wave of excitement around the future of medicinal cannabis. The compound...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Israeli Ministry Of Health Clears Way For Human Trials Of AllocetraTM, A Proprietary Off-the-Shelf Immunotherapy For Solid Tumors

The Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) approved a Phase I/II trial of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s ENLV proprietary immunotherapy drug-candidate AllocetraTM. AllocetraTM is a cell therapy that uses healthy donor cells to reprogram and strengthen the patient’s immune response against cancer. If approved, the drug candidate would be a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
