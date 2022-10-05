Read full article on original website
This Acid Found In Cannabis Is 'Much More Potent Than Cannabinoids,' Says 'Father Of Cannabis Research' Dr. Raphael Mechoulam
Professor Raphael Mechoulam, also known as the “father of cannabis research,” revealed his latest discovery, cannabidiolic acid methyl ester (EPM301), in 2020. The introduction of this new, patented compound (synthetic, fully stable acid-based cannabinoid molecules) caused a wave of excitement around the future of medicinal cannabis. The compound...
Israeli Ministry Of Health Clears Way For Human Trials Of AllocetraTM, A Proprietary Off-the-Shelf Immunotherapy For Solid Tumors
The Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) approved a Phase I/II trial of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s ENLV proprietary immunotherapy drug-candidate AllocetraTM. AllocetraTM is a cell therapy that uses healthy donor cells to reprogram and strengthen the patient’s immune response against cancer. If approved, the drug candidate would be a...
Ketamine for Parkinson's Disease, PharmaTher Holdings Announces Grant of U.S. Patent To Cover It
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel uses and delivery forms of ketamine to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders announced that the US States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) granted US Patent No: 11,426,366. The patent is titled “Compositions and Methods...
Psyched: CA's Psychedelic-Assisted Treatments, Ketamine Therapy, Near-Death Experience And More
Alberta Becomes The First Canadian Province To Regulate Psychedelics-Assisted Therapy. As of January 2023, Canada’s 4th largest province will be the first to offer supervised treatments involving psychedelic substances such as psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, mescaline, DMT and ketamine to those among its 4.5 million population suffering from mental health disorders.
