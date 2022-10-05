ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

dallasexpress.com

Ex-NBA Player Sues DFW Airport

Former NBA player Jermaine O’Neal alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday that Dallas airport officials failed to deliver on a promised mixed-use development around his $14 million youth sports center and refused to extend his lease in the area. In the lawsuit filed in Dallas County Court, O’Neal said...
DALLAS, TX
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers

After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
PORTLAND, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Scott Foster already enforcing 1 new NBA rule during preseason

The NBA appears to be serious about enforcing one new rule this season. During Tuesday’s preseason game between the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, veteran NBA referee Scott Foster formally warned the Heat bench for standing during the course of play, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
NBA
TheDailyBeast

Draymond Green Says He’s Taking a Break After Punching Teammate

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has announced he’s taking time off after punching his teammate Jordan Poole during a practice Wednesday. Green offered an apology in a news conference, saying “I failed as a man, and I failed as a leader.” He added, “I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself.” A video of the fight leaked Friday. “This looks even worse than I thought it was. It’s pathetic,” Green said in response. He didn’t specify what the fight was over, saying he didn’t want to use “sympathy tactics,” but he said it wasn’t related to contract negotiations. It’s not yet clear how long his break will be, but he said he intends to “rebuild the trust” between himself and Poole.Read it at ESPN
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan posts rookie season rarity

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan generated plenty of interest in his rookie campaign. Despite his relatively modest prospect profile, Kwan made history right off the bat. He set the rookie record for the most times reaching base in his first four games, doing so 15 times. Kwan was also just the sixth player since 1901 to have a five hit game in the first three games of his career.
CLEVELAND, OH
