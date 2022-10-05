Read full article on original website
Old Klay Thompson quote about Jordan Poole goes viral after practice incident
People are reading deeper into an old quote by Klay Thompson after the Golden State Warriors’ practice altercation this week. The Warriors recently returned from a pair of preseason games in Tokyo, Japan. During their time there, Thompson and his fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry teamed up to win a friendly exhibition three-point contest.
NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Makes A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, Jamal Crawford announced that he will be joining the NBA on TNT. The three-time 6th Man of The Year most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
Dwight Howard Remembers When Kurt Rambis Dropped Harsh Reality Check On His Head: "It Really Hit Me Like Damn… I Just Gotta Shut My Mouth And Do What I’m Asked To Do."
NBA big man Dwight Howard was once one of the best players in basketball. During his days in Orlando, he dominated the court with an intense interior presence and an unforgiving defensive edge. Sadly, by the time his run with the Magic ended, D12 was already in the early stages...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Doesn’t Believe Anthony Davis Playing Center Puts Extra Toll On His Body
In the eyes of many, big man Anthony Davis is the key to the potential success of the Los Angeles Lakers this season. In addition to just being healthy, Darvin Ham is supposedly planning on running the offense through him, and Davis had a strong showing in the Lakers’ first preseason game.
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
LeBron James will turn 38 years old during the 2022-23 NBA season. Most players at this age are usually no longer considered among the best players in the league. However, LBJ has somehow managed to take extremely good care of his health, this has led to the King prolonging his time in the NBA.
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
The Portland Trail Blazers Have Waived Three Players
The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Friday that they have waived Wesley Iwundu, Brandon Williams and Devontae Cacok.
Ex-NBA Player Sues DFW Airport
Former NBA player Jermaine O’Neal alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday that Dallas airport officials failed to deliver on a promised mixed-use development around his $14 million youth sports center and refused to extend his lease in the area. In the lawsuit filed in Dallas County Court, O’Neal said...
OKC Thunder Sign Former Sacramento Kings Player
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Jahmi'us Ramsey. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers
After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
Scott Foster already enforcing 1 new NBA rule during preseason
The NBA appears to be serious about enforcing one new rule this season. During Tuesday’s preseason game between the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, veteran NBA referee Scott Foster formally warned the Heat bench for standing during the course of play, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Draymond Green Says He’s Taking a Break After Punching Teammate
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has announced he’s taking time off after punching his teammate Jordan Poole during a practice Wednesday. Green offered an apology in a news conference, saying “I failed as a man, and I failed as a leader.” He added, “I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself.” A video of the fight leaked Friday. “This looks even worse than I thought it was. It’s pathetic,” Green said in response. He didn’t specify what the fight was over, saying he didn’t want to use “sympathy tactics,” but he said it wasn’t related to contract negotiations. It’s not yet clear how long his break will be, but he said he intends to “rebuild the trust” between himself and Poole.Read it at ESPN
Warriors call BS on report implying Jordan Poole's attitude changed
Warriors superstar Steph Curry and coach Steve Kerr defended the attitude of Jordan Poole after it came into question following his scuffle with Draymond Green.
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan posts rookie season rarity
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan generated plenty of interest in his rookie campaign. Despite his relatively modest prospect profile, Kwan made history right off the bat. He set the rookie record for the most times reaching base in his first four games, doing so 15 times. Kwan was also just the sixth player since 1901 to have a five hit game in the first three games of his career.
The glue that might bind the Miami Dolphins together during adversity
What will be the glue that holds the Miami dolphins together during this time of adversity?. The adversity has arrived in the form of not having the starting quarterback. Don’t fret this is not yet another article on the starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Jaelan Phillips can be a cog...
Eagles vs. Cardinals Prediction: Don't Overthink It, Take Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team left through the first four weeks of the NFL season. They'll look to keep their undefeated streak alive on SUnday when they head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals. The Cardinals have largely disappointed this season, ranking near the bottom in...
Best Prop Bets for Titans vs. Commanders for NFL Week 5 (Fade Gibson in Robinson's Return)
The Tennessee Titans have battled their way back to 2-2 after a bad start and the Washington Commanders have dropped three straight. It could be a trap spot for Tennessee as a small favorite on the road, so if this is a stay away for you maybe you want to lean into the prop market. I have my three favorites to help you get going on Sunday.
