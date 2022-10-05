Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has announced he’s taking time off after punching his teammate Jordan Poole during a practice Wednesday. Green offered an apology in a news conference, saying “I failed as a man, and I failed as a leader.” He added, “I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself.” A video of the fight leaked Friday. “This looks even worse than I thought it was. It’s pathetic,” Green said in response. He didn’t specify what the fight was over, saying he didn’t want to use “sympathy tactics,” but he said it wasn’t related to contract negotiations. It’s not yet clear how long his break will be, but he said he intends to “rebuild the trust” between himself and Poole.Read it at ESPN

