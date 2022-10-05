Read full article on original website
How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year
(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
WLWT 5
Kentucky senator dies days after resignation amid battle with cancer
A Kentucky senator has died just days after his resignation. Kentucky Sen. C.B. Embry, 81, stepped down from the General Assembly earlier this week. Embry announced his impending retirement earlier this year due to fighting a long battle with cancer, but traveled while undergoing treatment to Frankfort during the legislative session so he could cast votes and uphold his duties.
Virginia Student Walkout Draws Attention To ‘Devastating Levels Of Discrimination’ Among Black Trans Population
Black transgender people face some of the highest levels of discrimination of all transgender people. The post Virginia Student Walkout Draws Attention To ‘Devastating Levels Of Discrimination’ Among Black Trans Population appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
West Virginia Supreme Court strikes big win for school choice
The West Virginia Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision that blocked a public scholarship fund for use at private schools, holding that the Kanawha County Circuit Court erred when it said the school voucher law was unconstitutional. The court held that the program is indeed constitutional, thus allowing the...
CNBC
Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing will be held Oct. 13
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Thursday that it's holding its next hearing on Oct. 13. The panel had postponed a public hearing it had scheduled last week because Hurricane Ian was set to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast. The hearing next Thursday is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
‘It’s on us to fight’: the student climate activist energizing a US school board
Shiva Rajbhandari is the first student elected to a school board in Idaho as boards nationwide become increasingly politicized
US News and World Report
Maryland Court Upholds Earlier Mail-In Ballot Count
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court on Friday upheld a lower court's granting of an emergency petition from the state elections board that will allow mail-in ballots to be counted earlier than currently allowed by state law. Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Matthew Fader wrote that the...
