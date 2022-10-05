ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

The Center Square

How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year

(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
EDUCATION
WLWT 5

Kentucky senator dies days after resignation amid battle with cancer

A Kentucky senator has died just days after his resignation. Kentucky Sen. C.B. Embry, 81, stepped down from the General Assembly earlier this week. Embry announced his impending retirement earlier this year due to fighting a long battle with cancer, but traveled while undergoing treatment to Frankfort during the legislative session so he could cast votes and uphold his duties.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

West Virginia Supreme Court strikes big win for school choice

The West Virginia Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision that blocked a public scholarship fund for use at private schools, holding that the Kanawha County Circuit Court erred when it said the school voucher law was unconstitutional. The court held that the program is indeed constitutional, thus allowing the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing will be held Oct. 13

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Thursday that it's holding its next hearing on Oct. 13. The panel had postponed a public hearing it had scheduled last week because Hurricane Ian was set to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast. The hearing next Thursday is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Maryland Court Upholds Earlier Mail-In Ballot Count

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court on Friday upheld a lower court's granting of an emergency petition from the state elections board that will allow mail-in ballots to be counted earlier than currently allowed by state law. Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Matthew Fader wrote that the...
MARYLAND STATE

