ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

Comments / 0

Related
750thegame.com

OSN: What Grade Should Dan Lanning Receive So Far As Oregon Football’s Coach?

We are five weeks into the Dan Lanning era in Eugene, and it feels like it’s time to hand out some grades. Just as we would in school, you get a grade at the end of the semester, which is the true grade, but around the half-point, you’re sent home with your midterm grade, which will either delight your parents or make them absolutely furious.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Three Beavers Advance To MLB’s Postseason

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Steven Kwan, Drew Rasmussen and Matt Boyd have advanced to the MLB Postseason with their respective clubs and will start play in the Wild Card rounds on Friday. Kwan, who lettered for the Beavers from 2016-18, and Rasmussen, who pitched at OSU from 2015-17, will square...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, OR
City
Creswell, OR
City
Florence, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Florence, OR
Sports
City
Mapleton, OR
KATU.com

Explosives washing up on Oregon coast, Newport Police warn

NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police say three explosive devices washed ashore Tuesday, prompting several calls to law enforcement. Police say they responded to three separate devices that washed up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach. Each device was white in...
NEWPORT, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Oct. 6

OHA report, Oct. 5, 2022 – Cases: 4,300 new, 899,013 total; Deaths: 29 new, 8,590 total; Hospitalized: 272, four more than last week (9/28). OHA report, Oct. 5, 2022 – New cases: 62; Total cases: 13,465; New deaths: 1, 176 total; Hospitalized: 272, In ICU beds: 28.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Viking#Sailors
kezi.com

Abandoned Florence house burns to the ground

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A house north of Florence on Highway 101 is a total loss after a fire early Thursday morning caused severe damage and scorched nearby vegetation, Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue said. According to SVFR, the involved house was an abandoned home in the 88000 block of Highway...
FLORENCE, OR
oregontoday.net

Search Warrant, Lane Co., Oct. 7

On 09/08/22 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report at a residence in the Veneta area. During the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate. Deputies learned that a suspect used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases following the burglary. They identified the suspect and tracked her to a residence in the 1400blk of Bramblewood Ln. in Eugene. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was executed yesterday afternoon at about 3:45pm. Deputies recovered several items from the burglary, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry. Deputies located additional evidence from at least two other burglaries. The suspect was not at the residence and remains outstanding. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
VENETA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KVAL

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
EUGENE, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

What could Leaburg Dam removal mean?

LEABURG: In its analysis of options for the future of the Leaburg hydroelectric project, the Eugene Water & Electric Board noted that the Leaburg Dam was built to divert water to a canal for power generation. "If there's no need to divert the water, the dam still does serve other purposes," staffers said.
LEABURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy