Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
750thegame.com
OSN: What Grade Should Dan Lanning Receive So Far As Oregon Football’s Coach?
We are five weeks into the Dan Lanning era in Eugene, and it feels like it’s time to hand out some grades. Just as we would in school, you get a grade at the end of the semester, which is the true grade, but around the half-point, you’re sent home with your midterm grade, which will either delight your parents or make them absolutely furious.
Yardbarker
Oregon Ducks will wear sick black and white uniforms vs. Arizona this weekend
Oregon has made a name for itself because of awesome jerseys. Sure, technically it was Chip Kelly and his high-flying read-option offense that originally put the Ducks on the map, but Phil Knight's Nike money made Oregon's jerseys cool before cool jerseys were the "in" thing. The Ducks were the...
osubeavers.com
Three Beavers Advance To MLB’s Postseason
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Steven Kwan, Drew Rasmussen and Matt Boyd have advanced to the MLB Postseason with their respective clubs and will start play in the Wild Card rounds on Friday. Kwan, who lettered for the Beavers from 2016-18, and Rasmussen, who pitched at OSU from 2015-17, will square...
KATU.com
Explosives washing up on Oregon coast, Newport Police warn
NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police say three explosive devices washed ashore Tuesday, prompting several calls to law enforcement. Police say they responded to three separate devices that washed up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach. Each device was white in...
kezi.com
At least one injured after semi-truck crash outside Corvallis, Oregon State Police say
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Multiple vehicles are damaged and at least one person has injuries after a semi-truck crashed into several vehicles just outside Corvallis, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said that at about 8:44 a.m. on October 6, troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 34 just...
KCBY
Gabe Fabrizio-Captain-Coos County Sheriffs Office
Gabe Fabrizio is running for Coos County Sheriff. In this segment, he discusses why he should win the position.
oregontoday.net
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Oct. 6
OHA report, Oct. 5, 2022 – Cases: 4,300 new, 899,013 total; Deaths: 29 new, 8,590 total; Hospitalized: 272, four more than last week (9/28). OHA report, Oct. 5, 2022 – New cases: 62; Total cases: 13,465; New deaths: 1, 176 total; Hospitalized: 272, In ICU beds: 28.
kezi.com
Abandoned Florence house burns to the ground
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A house north of Florence on Highway 101 is a total loss after a fire early Thursday morning caused severe damage and scorched nearby vegetation, Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue said. According to SVFR, the involved house was an abandoned home in the 88000 block of Highway...
oregontoday.net
Search Warrant, Lane Co., Oct. 7
On 09/08/22 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report at a residence in the Veneta area. During the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate. Deputies learned that a suspect used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases following the burglary. They identified the suspect and tracked her to a residence in the 1400blk of Bramblewood Ln. in Eugene. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was executed yesterday afternoon at about 3:45pm. Deputies recovered several items from the burglary, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry. Deputies located additional evidence from at least two other burglaries. The suspect was not at the residence and remains outstanding. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
kezi.com
Bicyclist dead after collision with pickup truck on Oregon Coast Highway
GARDINER, Ore. – A bicyclist suffered serious injuries that later proved to be fatal after being struck by a truck on Highway 101 near Gardiner, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209 at about 2:21...
kezi.com
Woman convicted of manslaughter in Coos County hit-and-run trial
COOS BAY, Ore. – A woman accused of hitting a man with her car in a parking lot who later died from his injuries has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter by a Coos County jury. Kelsey Culver, 31, was accused of hitting Kyle Hagquist with her car on March...
KVAL
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
What could Leaburg Dam removal mean?
LEABURG: In its analysis of options for the future of the Leaburg hydroelectric project, the Eugene Water & Electric Board noted that the Leaburg Dam was built to divert water to a canal for power generation. "If there's no need to divert the water, the dam still does serve other purposes," staffers said.
