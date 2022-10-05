Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities seeking victim who was assaulted, kidnapped in Pasadena area
An urgent search is underway for a kidnapping victim and the men accused of assaulting him in the Pasadena area.
Home burglaries on the rise in Long Beach
LONG BEACH (CNS) – Long Beach police Saturday were investigating two home burglaries and another attempted burglary in one night in the eastern and northern parts of the city. At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5500 block of El Jardin Street in East Long Beach, police...
Man found shot to death in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in Lynwood, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no...
South LA street takeover leaves elderly man injured from gunshot wound
LOS ANGELES – Police Thursday sought the public’s help to locate the young man suspected of shooting a 60-year-old man during a street takeover in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 18 to the area of Western Avenue and 48th Street, near Vermont Square Park, on reports of the shooting and “observed a large street takeover dispersing” before they found the victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department statement.
Man killed, another wounded in shooting in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was shot dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said. The condition of the surviving victim, who was taken to a hospital, was not known. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09...
Police seek juveniles who fatally injured Highland Park liquor store clerk
LOS ANGELES – Police Friday were searching for a group of juveniles suspected of fatally injuring a liquor store clerk with a scooter in Highland Park. The group of two girls and two boys entered Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 about 8 p.m. Thursday and “attempted to steal various items,” FOX11 reported.
1 arrested in break-in at Rosemead business
At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building. Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.
Police looking for more victims, witnesses of 2 robbery suspects: LAPD
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested two people officials say were involved in a series of robberies, including follow-home robberies, and now police want any other witnesses or victims to come forward. Clayton Randolph, 34, and Shanika Davidson, 35, were arrested on Sept. 15, and during their arrests and...
3 Southern California men charged in dozens of smash-and-grab robberies at cell phone stores
Three men have been federally charged for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree of over 50 cell phone stores throughout Southern California. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22, of Highland, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T stores. He’s been ordered to pay a restitution fee […]
Man charged with attacking woman with hammer in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was charged Friday with a hammer- wielding sexual assault on a woman in Fountain Valley. Fernando Diaz was accused of attacking the woman with a hammer on Sept. 30 in a tent, according to the criminal complaint. Diaz was charged with assault...
Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash near Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Frank Garcia, 31, was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. He was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. Friday with two...
2 wounded following shooting in Florence-Firestone area
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened a little before 4:15 p.m. near 103rd street. They were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a person shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a woman, in her 60s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A second victim, a male, was also reportedly nearby on Juniper and 102nd Street. He also received a non-life-threatening wound.Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, police were not immediately sure if the two incidents were connected, despite receiving calls to report both shootings at the same time. No suspect information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian
A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
Clinic employee charged with stealing $1 million in COVID tests
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former warehouse manager for a Santa Ana COVID-19 business pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing more than $1 million in tests and attempting to steal more worth an additional $270,000. Carlos Peralta, a former employee of Covid Clinic, was charged Thursday with grand theft...
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
Viral video shows confused woman driving on Orange County freeway with only 3 wheels, sparks flying
A motorist on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving her vehicle with the hatchback completely open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video, can be heard saying.
Walnut homeowner describes terrifying moments where police chase suspects burglarized their garage
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three suspects and a getaway driver burglarized the garage of a home in Walnut Tuesday morning. Yes, they took sneakers from the garage, a backpack and a wallet from a car. The homeowner described the terrifying moments the suspects tried to break into the home.
Attempted theft ends in shooting in Hollywood
The search is on for some would-be thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter, officers said. But police say those suspects then shot up an apartment building.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North St. Andrews Place near Melrose Avenue in Hollywood.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two people were trying to steal the catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The owner of the car came outside and yelled at the suspects. That's when the suspects jumped into a car and drove off. A few minutes later, they returned and fired multiple rounds into the home, police said. They then fled and are still on the loose. The two male suspects drove off in a 2013 or 2014 White Infinity, police said. No property was taken. Nobody was injured. Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD.
Former LAPD lieutenant covers campus police diversity
On the second day of open candidate forums, a 25-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department spoke about the need for more diversity within the CSUF police department and her hopes to integrate police into student life. Amira Saleh Eppolito, one of four candidates for the CSUF Chief of...
Woman recovering after she was attacked by homeless man in Torrance
A woman is recovering from a brutal attack in Torrance several months ago that left her with facial fractures. The woman, who has not been identified, was sexually assaulted and attacked by a homeless man while she was walking her two dogs in Torrance at night. The attack took place on July 31 at about 1:00 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street.Forty-six-year-old Darrell Waters, a homeless man, was arrested the following Monday by the Torrance Police Department.While the suspect is in custody, that hasn't accelerated the victim's healing process. According to the victim's friend Debbie Keyser, who started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $64,000, the victim has continued to seek therapy for emotional distress and effects from post traumatic stress disorder. The victim will receive reconstructive dental work on Oct. 14. However, there is a good chance that the victim will have to face the man who attacked her once again in court if the case goes to a jury trial, according to Keyser.
