HS Football: Kimberly knocks off Neenah; Bay Port, West De Pere set up showdown
(WFRV) – In the penultimate week of the high school football season, conference titles were on the line and Senior Nights marked the final home games for several players from around Northeast Wisconsin. In the highlights of Friday night’s action, Kimberly knocked off unbeaten Neenah to move to 7-1, pulling the two leaders into a […]
Ships Clobber East While Raiders Stay Undefeated In Prep Football
Ships Clobber East While Raiders Stay Undefeated dr Sports Scoreboard 10-08-22. Manitowoc Lincoln 57 Green Bay East 6. Two Rivers 41 New Holstein 6. (Raiders improve to 8 and oh). Chilton 47 Roncalli 13. (The Tigers host Two Rivers in the season finale next Friday for the E-W-C title.) Oostburg...
Manitowoc Lincoln Advances Three Players to Next Week’s State Tournament
Three members of the Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Tennis Team have qualified for next week’s WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison by virtue of their play at a Division One Sectional Meet held yesterday at the Fox Cities Racquet Club. Junior Olivia Minikel captured a Sectional Title by...
Gates And Helling Continue to Lead Local Cross Country Honor Roll
The top runners remain the same in the Week-7 Manitowoc County Cross Country Honor Roll. Two Rivers senior Mikaela Helling leads the Top-10 Girls competitors with a 5k time of 18:36. She is followed by Allena O’Connell of Reedsville, the Valders duo of Brooke Lau and Hannah Welch, the Kiel...
Ships And Pirates Volleyball Teams Win To Remain Atop FRCC
Manitowoc Lincoln and Bay Port both came up with wins last night in FRCC Girls Volleyball action, setting up a late-season showdown next week. The Ships swept visiting Pulaski at the JFK Fieldhouse, while the Pirates needed 4 sets to defeat host Green Bay Preble. The Ships travel to Bay...
Two Rivers/Roncalli Swimmers Fare Well In Triangular Meet
Swimmers from the Two Rivers-Roncalli co-op turned in 6 first-place finishes last night in a triangular Girls Swimming meet against Kiel and Plymouth. Sophia Allington was a double event winner in the 100 Breaststroke and 100 Butterfly, while Josey Allington earned a win in the 200 Free. Rebecca Weigel also...
Brillion Lions Host Cross Country Invite
Manitowoc Lincoln sent a team of boys and girls runners to the Brillion Invitational last night. According to head coach Michael Bubolz, the Ships girls took 7th overall with Kaukauna leading the way. He singled out Breanna Jansky and Grace Backus who each ran season-best times. The Lincoln boys also...
Four Ships Tennis Players Compete at Sectional Today
Four tennis athletes from Manitowoc Lincoln High School will compete today at the WIAA Sectional Meet at Fox Cities Racquet Club hosted by Oshkosh West. The Doubles tandem of Hannah Dvorak and Taylor Peterson along with singles players Olivia Minikel and Jordin Popp compete for a chance at earning a trip to the State tournament.
Jets Soccer Team Hits the Road, Ships Play at Home
In Boys Soccer this evening, Roncalli is on the road to battle Denmark. Elsewhere, Manitowoc Lincoln is home for a conference matchup with Bay Port at Rubick Field, Sheboygan North goes to Notre Dame and Pulaski is at Sheboygan South.
Week 8 Of Friday Night Lights Features Several Homecoming Matchups
It’s the next-to-last week of the High School Football regular season and a handful of area teams are either still looking to qualify for the playoffs or improve their resume for a higher seed. Tonight’s action includes Manitowoc Lincoln traveling to Green Bay East for a conference matchup at...
Waukesha South cancels final two football games
WAUKESHA — Waukesha South announced on Thursday that the final two games of the Blackshirts' football season had been cancelled. "Due to an overwhelming number of injuries and out of concern for student athlete safety, Waukesha South has cancelled the varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 7, against Arrowhead, as well as the remainder of the varsity football season," a statement emailed out to parents on Thursday read. "The Waukesha South staff is working to find an alternative following Southfest to showcase our band, dance team, cheer team, and football student athletes."
Four Area Products Advance to Top 8 in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest
The field has been narrowed to eight in this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Three area products made the cut, including the top seed, the Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck made at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton. Also making the cut was the M.V Mark W. Barker made...
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides
GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
Latest Honor Flight to Land in Green Bay Saturday Evening, Local Man in On the Flight
The latest Honor Flight is returning to Green Bay this weekend, and the public is invited to welcome the veterans home. Honor Flight has been taking Korean and Vietnam War veterans from around the state to Washington D.C. to view the monuments and tour the city. The return flight is...
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing a Northeast Refuge
Whether you’re heading toward the Green Bay area this fall for a Packers game, leaf peeping, camping or hunting, a detour to LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing (6381 Hwy. 57, Greenleaf) offers the chance to enjoy wine featuring Wisconsin-grown grapes, along with craft brews, in a serene setting just beneath the Niagara Escarpment.
Kiel Leaf Collection Begins Monday
With leaves beginning to fall from trees in the area, what to do with them is a big problem for homeowners. In Kiel, City employees will begin their leaf pickup service on Monday (October 10th). The City of Kiel is reminding residents to place leaves in the gutter area in...
