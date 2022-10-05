Read full article on original website
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
abc57.com
Penn-Harris-Madison administration suspends volleyball coach during investigation
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Administration with the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation has suspended volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik pending an investigation into a video taken at a game. The video was taken during a game on October 4. Read the full statement from Penn-Harris-Madison administration below:. Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn High School...
wtvbam.com
Route change made for Quincy High School Homecoming Parade
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A different route will be used Friday night for the Quincy Homecoming Parade after conversations were held involving school officials, the Village Manager and the Police Chief. It was posted on the Quincy Community School’s Facebook page that the last parade that was put on...
22 WSBT
Penn volleyball coach suspended after video surfaces
A Penn High School volleyball coach has been suspended from the team after a video surfaced of the coach allegedly putting her hands on a player. Lisa Pawlik, who has been the head coach of the volleyball team for several years. Penn-Harris-Madison schools released the following statement. “Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn...
Vicksburg Middle School closed Friday due to threat
Vicksburg Middle School will be closed on Friday due to a threat.
WNDU
Penn High School volleyball coach suspended
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School Volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik has been suspended while an independent investigation is underway regarding an incident involving her and a player on her team during a match on Tuesday. Parents have been voicing their concerns after a video of the incident surfaced on...
Tinora Rams head coach resigns, investigation into football program concludes
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse's resignation is immediate Wednesday night and a "school-based investigation" into concerns of possible hazing within the football program has concluded. "Appropriate athletic discipline has been imposed by the Board of Education," the Northeastern Local School Board of Education...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
WOWO News
Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
wtvbam.com
Quincy’s Amy Paradine honored by the Basketball Coaches’ Association of Michigan
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – Amy Paradine has been involved in coaching, running the clock, and score keeping for the past 27 years at Quincy Community Schools. Her work was recognized this week as she was inducted into the Basketball Coaches’ Association of Michigan’s “Hall of Honor”.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Housing Matters now overseeing Family Promise homeless shelter program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After recent leadership changes and struggles to find the necessary support to keep operations running, the Family Promise Board has voted to transfer the only homeless shelter program in Coldwater to another non-profit agency with a similar mission. The new agency overseeing Family Promise is...
MLive.com
Here are the Week 7 high school football scores from around the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from the Week 7 games around the Jackson area. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Vicksburg says it found student who wrote threat
A student has admitted to making the threat against Vicksburg Middle School that caused it to cancel classes Friday, the district said.
Eaton Area EMS ambulance services will remain in place
A possible plan from Sparrow Health Systems to get rid of ambulance services in Eaton County is now off the table, but local leaders are still expressing concerns for the future.
wtvbam.com
Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – No injuries have been reported after shots were fired outside a high school football game in Battle Creek Friday night. Police said it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot outside Battle Creek Central’s C.W. Post Field during the Bearcats’ game against Kalamazoo Central. Officers said five to six shots were fired from a vehicle, with spent casings being found in the parking lot.
wcsx.com
Local Farm Turns To Humans For Fertilizer
Watch out for this produce company if you live in Michigan!. Kuntry Gardens, a farm in Homer Michigan has been found guilty of using human waste as fertilizer for their produce. Yes, you heard that right! Kuntry Gardens has been using fertilizer produced from human poop! The findings show that...
recordpatriot.com
Calhoun native finds community shares her love of cookies
COLLINSVILLE — If Donna Green is going to enjoy a treat, it’s going to be a cookie. That’s why when it came to opening her own business, a frozen custard and homemade cookie shop was the most obvious pick for the Calhoun County native. “Cookies are my...
Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear […]
wkzo.com
Security to be increased at construction site for Kalamazoo County’s new Justice Center
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County is beefing up security at the new Justice Center construction site following a few incidents. The $100 million project is now behind schedule because of worker shortages and supply chain issues, and needs to be closed up before winter. The delivery of...
thevillagereporter.com
Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available
According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
