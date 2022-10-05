ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Penn-Harris-Madison administration suspends volleyball coach during investigation

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Administration with the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation has suspended volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik pending an investigation into a video taken at a game. The video was taken during a game on October 4. Read the full statement from Penn-Harris-Madison administration below:. Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn High School...
MISHAWAKA, IN
wtvbam.com

Route change made for Quincy High School Homecoming Parade

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A different route will be used Friday night for the Quincy Homecoming Parade after conversations were held involving school officials, the Village Manager and the Police Chief. It was posted on the Quincy Community School’s Facebook page that the last parade that was put on...
QUINCY, MI
22 WSBT

Penn volleyball coach suspended after video surfaces

A Penn High School volleyball coach has been suspended from the team after a video surfaced of the coach allegedly putting her hands on a player. Lisa Pawlik, who has been the head coach of the volleyball team for several years. Penn-Harris-Madison schools released the following statement. “Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn...
MISHAWAKA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Bronson, MI
Education
City
Bronson, MI
WNDU

Penn High School volleyball coach suspended

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School Volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik has been suspended while an independent investigation is underway regarding an incident involving her and a player on her team during a match on Tuesday. Parents have been voicing their concerns after a video of the incident surfaced on...
wfft.com

Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#School Principal#Highschool#The Bronson School Board#Bronson High School#Menominee Junior
WOWO News

Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wtvbam.com

Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – No injuries have been reported after shots were fired outside a high school football game in Battle Creek Friday night. Police said it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot outside Battle Creek Central’s C.W. Post Field during the Bearcats’ game against Kalamazoo Central. Officers said five to six shots were fired from a vehicle, with spent casings being found in the parking lot.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wcsx.com

Local Farm Turns To Humans For Fertilizer

Watch out for this produce company if you live in Michigan!. Kuntry Gardens, a farm in Homer Michigan has been found guilty of using human waste as fertilizer for their produce. Yes, you heard that right! Kuntry Gardens has been using fertilizer produced from human poop! The findings show that...
HOMER, MI
recordpatriot.com

Calhoun native finds community shares her love of cookies

COLLINSVILLE — If Donna Green is going to enjoy a treat, it’s going to be a cookie. That’s why when it came to opening her own business, a frozen custard and homemade cookie shop was the most obvious pick for the Calhoun County native. “Cookies are my...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear […]
MICHIGAN STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available

According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
ANGOLA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy