Wisconsin State

In Wisconsin, Michels' shift on abortion isn't 1st reversal

By By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels was talking to a roomful of party activists in early September when he fielded a question about his position on abortion. Michels vowed he would never change, and said he was “winning” his race against Democratic Gov. Tim Evers precisely because people saw him as “a man of conviction, a man who doesn't waffle.”

Two weeks later, Michels retreated from his unqualified support for Wisconsin's 1849 law banning abortion except to save the life of the mother, saying if elected he would sign legislation to grant exceptions for rape and incest.

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

