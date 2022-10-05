ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
What will the new Broncos owners do about the situation in Denver?

A refund is out of the question. An annulment isn’t on the table. The Walton-Penner group is stuck both with the $4.65 billion asset they purchased earlier this year, and the $245 million contract extension they gave to Russell Wilson when, frankly, they didn’t have to. So what...
DENVER, CO
49erswebzone

Jimmy Garoppolo talks surprising surgery, 49ers requiring him to be local for rehab, not being 100 percent healthy yet

Everyone focused on Jimmy Garoppolo's thumb during the San Francisco 49ers' playoff run last season. However, it wasn't the thumb that was most concerning for the quarterback. Instead, Garoppolo was more concerned about his shoulder. "The thumb started as the top thing," Garoppolo told The Athletic on Tim Kawakami's podcast....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game

As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
DENVER, CO
This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality

Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
Bosa holding Mayfield trash talk for 49ers-Panthers game

Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game. In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "I don't think I called him...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL execs wonder if 49ers needed to trade up for Lance

The 49ers’ quarterback situation between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance has proven how quickly things can change in the NFL. In less than eight months, San Francisco’s QB1 went from Garoppolo to Lance and then back to Garoppolo again. Now, with Lance out for the rest of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PFT’s Week 5 2022 NFL picks

It was a very good week. In two ways. One, I went 12-4. Two, I picked up three more games in the head-to-head competition with MDS. I prevailed this week in four of five disagreements. I went 12-4 for the week, MDS finished 9-7. For the year, I’m now 37-26-1....
Cardinals cut Maxx Williams

The Cardinals released tight end Maxx Williams on Friday, the team announced. The team is expected to make a corresponding move Saturday. Williams appeared in every game this season, seeing action on 54 offensive snaps and 24 on special teams. He does not have a reception. The Cardinals have Zach...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dicker the kicker making most of his chance with the Eagles

Last weekend, Cameron Dicker was at his home in Austin, Texas, watching the slate of NFL games and hoping his opportunity would come. That’s how he spent the first four weeks of the NFL season. “It always sucks being at home,” Dicker said, “but it’s good because it gives...
AUSTIN, TX
Raiders place ex-Patriots lineman on IR with torn ACL

Justin Herron, traded by the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season. The 26-year-old offensive tackle suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's Raiders practice. Las Vegas officially placed him on injured reserve on Friday. Herron made his debut...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Dicker to make NFL debut with Elliott reportedly out vs. Cardinals

Cameron Dicker will indeed make his NFL debut as a kicker Sunday when the Eagles face the Cards. Jake Elliott is “expected to miss” the game with the ankle injury he suffered Sunday in the Eagles’ win over the Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Elliott...
Deebo responds to Rice compliments for jaw-dropping TD vs. Rams

From Steve Young to Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson, just about everyone praised Deebo Samuel for his viral 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Everyone but Jalen Ramsey, that is. One of the notable names to praise Samuel was legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice. "That’s a...
