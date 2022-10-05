How Close is the Colts Offense to Hitting its Stride?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan discusses where he feels the offense is after four games.

The Indianapolis Colts offense is dead last in the NFL in points scored at 14.3 points per game. This is not the production the Colts envisioned when they made the trade for Matt Ryan in the spring.

Ryan for his part has been hot and cold like the rest of the Colts offense, and he thinks it's small things that are adding up to hold the offense back. Small things, he thinks that are close to being corrected.

"I think we’re close, I really do," said Ryan when asked how he feels about the offense and its ability to be productive. "I continue to go back – the good has been good. It needs to show up more consistently, but I do think we’re close."

"When you watch the film it’s little things here and there, and I’ve kind of said it, everybody has taken their turn in that. That’s the one thing we all have to clean up. In this league, you don’t know when it’s going to be the play that’s going to impact the game."

"Each play we’ve got to lock in one snap at a time, be focused and make sure we’re taking care of our responsibilities. But I do think it’s closer than it is far."

Turnovers have killed any chance of sustaining momentum as the Colts are tied for second worst in the NFL with nine giveaways.

"You definitely have to evaluate them and you take a look at – trying to find reasons why certain things have happened," said Ryan. "At the same time, you want to stay aggressive, you really do. So it’s the double-edged sword."

"It’s the – let’s clean things up, let’s be tighter with it. But we’ve also done a great job of extending plays and making things happen late in plays too."

"I’ve got to do a better job in the pocket making sure I’m securing it as best I can and just protecting it as I’m going to the ground at different times."

"I think I can do a better job of that."

Ryan's penchant for fumbling has been uncanny.

He has nine fumbles this season . That's already tied for fourth most in his career, and we're talking about a player who was sacked 171 times his last four seasons in Atlanta.

"Yeah, I think surprised because it hasn’t been something that has historically come up," said Ryan when asked if he's been surprised about the fumbles.

"But it has the last four weeks. It needs to get corrected, and I need to do a better job of it."

Protecting the football while continuing to stay aggressive. That's a balance the Colts have yet to find on offense, but if you believe Matt Ryan... they're close.