The Spun

Cowboys Announce More Brutal Injury News

Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suffered a chest injury during Thursday's practice and is now doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible he could miss the next couple weeks of action, including his return to Philadelphia in Week 6, per Cowboys insider Todd Archer.
msn.com

NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season

It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Could Have Notable Loss On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys head to SoFi Stadium this Sunday for a tough game against the Los Angeles Rams, but may be without one of their key defenders for the battle. According to Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is "hopeful" but still appears a bit iffy to go on Sunday. He's been dealing with a groin issue that started bothering him in this Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
FOX Sports

Giants activate practice squad QB Webb to back up Jones

LONDON (AP) — The New York Giants elevated quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad on Saturday to serve as a backup to Daniel Jones against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tyrod Taylor has been the second choice but he got a concussion in last Sunday's...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends

Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Smith-Schuster dealing with hamstring tightness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was limited in practice Saturday after his hamstring tightened up, leaving one of Patrick Mahomes' top weapons questionable for Kansas City's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. The Chiefs have a number of lingering injuries, including...
NFL Analysis Network

Los Angeles Rams Receive Brutal Updates On Two Key Injuries

The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl victory has been tough sledding thus far. They are 2-2 heading into Week 5 as they have struggled to find consistency and put together a complete performance in every facet of the game. One week the offense looks good but...
FOX Sports

Chargers elevate Bertolet, Bandy from practice squad

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kicker Taylor Bertolet and receiver Michael Bandy have been elevated from the practice squad by the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Bertolet was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week after Dustin Hopkins suffered a right quadriceps...
FOX Sports

Haden enters Florida's Hall of Fame, plans NFL retirement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Haden has a formal NFL retirement date. The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback told The Associated Press he is planning to sign a one-day contract with Cleveland on Oct. 30 so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007. The Browns will honor the 33-year-old Haden a day later during their home game against Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.
