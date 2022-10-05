Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?
Michael Gallup caught two passes for 24 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. ...as we monitor the health of CeeDee Lamb.
Cowboys Announce More Brutal Injury News
Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suffered a chest injury during Thursday's practice and is now doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible he could miss the next couple weeks of action, including his return to Philadelphia in Week 6, per Cowboys insider Todd Archer.
Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Visit Four NFL Teams, Von Miller Says
The three-time Pro Bowler continues his free agent tour.
msn.com
NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season
It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
Broncos fans were so frustrated they left a tied Thursday Night Football game en masse before overtime
The Denver Broncos were supposed to be in the midst of a breakthrough. A defense loaded with young talent was ready to make the leap from good to great. An offense in search of a reliable quarterback since Peyton Manning’s retirement finally found its guy in Seattle Seahawks perennial Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams odds, picks and predictions
The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) look to extend their winning streak to 4 games Sunday when they visit the Los Angeles Rams (2-2). Kickoff from SoFi Stadium will be at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) in this Week 5 matchup between 2 NFC contenders. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cowboys vs. Rams odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Cowboys Defense Could Have Notable Loss On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys head to SoFi Stadium this Sunday for a tough game against the Los Angeles Rams, but may be without one of their key defenders for the battle. According to Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is "hopeful" but still appears a bit iffy to go on Sunday. He's been dealing with a groin issue that started bothering him in this Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.
FOX Sports
Kenny Pickett looks like a Steelers QB says Plaxico Burress | THE HERD
Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest news in the league. They start with Kenny Pickett, who will be taking the field in his first start for the Pittsburgh Steelers as QB1, and Plax tells Colin why this is a perfect fit.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
NFL Rookie Quarterback, Fourth-Round Pick Could Be Making First Start This Sunday
Another rookie quarterback might be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday, and no we're not talking about Kenny Pickett of the Steelers. Bailey Zappe, the New England Patriots' fourth-round pick earlier this year, could be starting for the AFC East franchise this weekend. ...
Las Vegas Raiders Get Big Offensive Boost At Practice This Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders had a key offensive player return to practice this Thursday. That player is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Hunter Renfrow, the Clemson product, has missed two games while being in concussion protocol. He's since passed all the required tests. Renfrow was a full ...
FOX Sports
Giants activate practice squad QB Webb to back up Jones
LONDON (AP) — The New York Giants elevated quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad on Saturday to serve as a backup to Daniel Jones against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tyrod Taylor has been the second choice but he got a concussion in last Sunday's...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends
Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Smith-Schuster dealing with hamstring tightness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was limited in practice Saturday after his hamstring tightened up, leaving one of Patrick Mahomes' top weapons questionable for Kansas City's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. The Chiefs have a number of lingering injuries, including...
NFL Analysis Network
Los Angeles Rams Receive Brutal Updates On Two Key Injuries
The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl victory has been tough sledding thus far. They are 2-2 heading into Week 5 as they have struggled to find consistency and put together a complete performance in every facet of the game. One week the offense looks good but...
'Pressure's On Dak' - But Vet QB Says Dallas Cowboys Need Prescott Over Cooper Rush
"If (the Cowboys) are ever going to (reach expectations), it's with Dak Prescott playing at a high level,'' said Alex Smith, the former NFL QB now working at ESPN.
FOX Sports
Chargers elevate Bertolet, Bandy from practice squad
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kicker Taylor Bertolet and receiver Michael Bandy have been elevated from the practice squad by the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Bertolet was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week after Dustin Hopkins suffered a right quadriceps...
FOX Sports
Haden enters Florida's Hall of Fame, plans NFL retirement
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Haden has a formal NFL retirement date. The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback told The Associated Press he is planning to sign a one-day contract with Cleveland on Oct. 30 so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007. The Browns will honor the 33-year-old Haden a day later during their home game against Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.
