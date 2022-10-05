ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm the CEO of Apple – there are four personality traits you need to work for me

By Jona Jaupi
 3 days ago
APPLE CEO Tim Cook has revealed the four personality traits he looks for in prospective hires.

Landing a job at Apple – one of the most prominent tech companies in the world – is no easy feat.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed the four personality traits he looks for in prospective hires. Credit: Getty Images - Getty

However, possessing a certain set of traits could help you get further along in the process and increase your chances of getting hired.

While speaking at the University of Naples Federico II in Italy, Cook revealed that it's imperative to care about the world.

This characteristic, he believes, enables people to do their best work at the company.

Cook then revealed the four personality traits he looks for in future hires.

Be collaborative

The first trait is a person's ability to work well and collaborate with other people.

"We look for the ability to collaborate with people — the fundamental feeling that if I share my idea with you, that idea will grow and get bigger and be better," Cook said.

He then pointed to the company's ability to create new products, which has grown from collaborative, and not individual, work.

Be creative

Creativity was the second trait Cook said he looks for.

He expanded on this as someone "that will kind of walk around the problem and look at it from different angles and use their creative juices to come up with solutions."

Be curious

The third trait Cook seeks out in future hires is curiosity.

Cook said that by being curious enough to ask many questions, a person puts pressure on themselves to think deeply about answers.

Be an expert

Not surprisingly, the last trait Apple looks for in workers is a high level of expertise in their field.

"If we're doing something in industrial design, we need somebody that knows industrial design and has a skill set in it either from their college days or through their work days," he said.

Cook then noted that Apple workers who possess these four skills tend to do very well at the company.

He also added that if a job is unfulfilling, then being paid a lot of money won't matter because you will not be happy.

"People have to work for a reason bigger than themselves," he said.

"So you want to have a vision for a company that is about serving the customer and somehow improving their lives. You want to do it in an ethical way."

BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
BUSINESS
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personality Traits#Trait#Creativity#The University Of Naples
MUSIC
BOOKS & LITERATURE
STOCKS
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
